Aaditya can never be involved in Disha Salian case: MNS leader Amit Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray on Friday defended his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, saying he could never be involved in the Disha Salian death case.

Amit’s remarks came days after Aaditya said he had never known or met Salian and alleged that political opponents were deliberately linking his name to the tragedy in an attempt to tarnish his character.

“I don’t know how to look at this, but as a brother I can tell you that Aaditya can never be involved in such a thing,” Amit, the son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, told reporters.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a first information report (FIR) in connection with Salian’s death, without naming any accused, in compliance with directions from the Bombay High Court on a petition filed by her father.

Salian, a 28-year-old former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on 8 June 2020 after falling from the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai’s Malad area.

Mumbai Police had registered an accidental death report (ADR) and later concluded, following an inquiry, that she had died by suicide.