Dipke demands MPSC chairman's resignation over 'corruption' allegations, slams CM Fadnavis

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder and convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday demanded reforms in the MPSC and the resignation of its chairman Vivek Bhimanwar over corruption "allegations".

He flagged growing unemployment in the state and criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

During an interaction with aspirants of the state Public Service Commission in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the CJP founder asked them to post a two-minute video on Instagram for Bhimanwar's removal.

If 15-20 lakh youths are unemployed, it is not good for any state, he said.

"Bhimanwar (as a former Transport Commissioner) is facing several allegations of corruption in the RTO scam, licences, number plates. The question is how much cut did Devendra Fadnavis get out of this? But if Bhimanwar continues to hold his post, it would mean that he (Fadnavis) is getting those cuts (commission). Are they purchasing MPs and MLAs using this money?'' Dipke asked.

He targeted Fadnavis over his old pre-election "Me Punha Yein" slogan, saying the chief minister won't make a comeback if he doesn't hear the voice of MPSC aspirants.

In a dig at Fadnavis, he said he liked him for his "hard work".

"He wakes up at 5 am to take an oath and also wakes up the government. He says 'Me Punha Yein' (I will make a comeback). But if he does not listen to the MPSC aspirants, he will never make a comeback. This is democracy, and they (government) have to listen to the people, as they will elect you to office as voters," Dipke added.

He demanded "reforms" in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission by making Bhimanwar resign.