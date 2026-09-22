Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal's father suspects role of Siya's family in his murder conspiracy

The father of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly pushed to death from Lohagad Fort in June by his fiancée Siya Goyal and two others, has alleged that members of Goyal’s family may have been involved in the conspiracy to kill his son.

Speaking to PTI Videos on Monday, Ketan’s father Vishal Agarwal said he had approached the court seeking a copy of the chargesheet filed in the case. He said he would comment on its contents after going through it.

“I still suspect that Siya’s father, mother, brother, uncle and aunt are involved in the conspiracy to murder Ketan. I will be able to comment on this after reading the chargesheet,” he said.

Agarwal also questioned reports that Goyal was secretly married to co-accused Chetan Chaudhary, asking why her family would have allegedly tried to arrange her marriage with his son if that was the case.

He said the investigation was proceeding in the right direction but reiterated his demand for capital punishment for those responsible for his son’s death.

Agarwal said he had earlier approached Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking a fast-track trial and the appointment of senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as special public prosecutor.

“Till date, I have not received any concrete clarification on either of these demands. I will once again request the government to issue the necessary notification,” he said.

The Pune Rural Police on Saturday filed a more than 5,000-page chargesheet against Goyal, Chaudhary and his friend Ritesh Hange.

Ketan died after he was allegedly pushed off Lohagad Fort on June 18. Goyal, Chaudhary and Hange were subsequently arrested.

According to details cited by an official from the chargesheet, the three accused allegedly created a fake Instagram account in the name of ‘Mahi’ and used it to convince Ketan to take Goyal to Lohagad Fort, where he was allegedly pushed to his death.

(With inputs from PTI)