Student suicide: VBA's Sujat Ambedkar leads protest at IIT Bombay; some protesters detained

Tension prevailed for some time outside IIT Bombay at Powai here on Wednesday after Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Sujat Ambedkar led a protest and tried to enter the campus with other activists blaming the institute's administration for B Tech student Sahil Wakode's death.

Some of these protesters were taken into custody after a minor scuffle with the police personnel, who denied them entry into the campus. However, Ambedkar was later allowed to go inside and meet students, police said.

Sujat Ambedkar, who is VBA's state executive member and son of its founder Prakash Ambedkar, led 'Justice for Sahil' protest around 4.30 pm amid allegations of caste‑based discrimination linked to Wakode's suicide.

Wakode (22) was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18 evening, hours after being caught allegedly using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination. His parents have claimed that he had told them about caste-based slurs he faced.

Addressing the protesters, Ambedkar said, "This is nothing but institutional murder."

The protest was organised by Samyak Vidyarthi Andolan initiated by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi to secure justice for student Sahil.

A police official said, "Tension prevailed outside the IIT campus when VBA leader Sujat Ambedkar arrived with supporters and tried to force his way into the campus. However, the protesters were intercepted by the police personnel deployed at the entrance."

A minor scuffle broke out between the police personnel and VBA workers near the exit gate when they tried to enter the institute's premises. Several VBA workers, including women supporters, were taken into custody and brought to the local police station, he said.

Later, authorities granted permission to Ambedkar and his delegation to go inside and meet students, the official added.

Earlier, Youth Congress workers gathered outside the main gate of the institute to express solidarity with the parents of Sahil Wakode. Shouting slogans, they demanded justice for the deceased.

(With inputs from PTI)