Odisha cops on alert after Hyderabad veterinary doctor murder case

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two days after brutal gang-rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad, the Commissionerate Police on Friday issued an advisory for women in the Capital City to take precautionary measures in unfamiliar settings.



The Commissionerate Police has advised women not to trust strangers and enter into conversations with them in unfamiliar settings. It has also advised them to dial 100 immediately and stick to places with people such as shopping area and petrol pump till PCR van arrives.

The brutal gang-rape in Hyderabad, which sent shock waves and triggered nation-wide outrage, has raised questions on safety of women. The Centre has also sent advisory to all States and asked them to take precautionary measures so that no such incident takes place in future.