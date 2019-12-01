Home States Odisha

Odisha doctor drops birthday plans for twins, helps 12-year HIV positive boy with treatment

World AIDS day is celebrated globallu on December 1st

World AIDS day is celebrated globallu on December 1st. (File Photo)

By Mayank Bhusan Pani
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  If you think the ‘Godliness’ associated with the profession of doctors is a myth, then you have not met Dr Shankar Ramchandani of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla. 

Dr Ramchandani ditched his plans to celebrate the birth of his twin babies and decided to donate Rs 50,000, which he had set aside for the function, for treatment and education of a 12-year-old boy suffering from AIDS on Saturday. 

Dr Ramchandani, who is a senior resident doctor in the Department of Medicine, had earlier planned to host a ceremonial feast after he was blessed with twin baby girls nearly two months back. But after he came across the boy last week, he decided to cancel the feast and donate the money to the patient.

The boy was born with AIDS as both his parents were also HIV positive. In 2013, he lost his parents to the disease and since then, he is under the guardianship of his paternal aunt.

Currently, he is studying in Class VII and has a wish to continue his education. A week back, there was a slim chance of the boy’s wish getting fulfilled as neither his health nor his guardian’s financial condition were in his favour. But then, he met Dr Ramchandani.

During a routine visit to the Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) centre at VIMSAR for medicine last week, Dr Ramchandani came across the boy. He interacted with him and came to know that he had lost his parents to AIDS and his wish to study further. The boy’s plight moved him.

Following this encounter, the doctor made up his mind to help the kid and on Saturday, he handed over the money meant for celebration of his newborns to the guardian of the 12-year old patient. Dr Ramchandani has also assured to extend all help to the child in future. 

Unaware of the social stigma attached to the disease in the society, the boy was cheerful on getting the support.

“I never expected that someone would extend financial support to me. It is a boon for me. This money will help me study further and complete my education,” he said.

"HIV infected people lead a neglected life in society. Though they are entitled to live a life like normal people, society still discriminates them on the basis of their disease" Dr Ramchandani said he doesn’t want to let the social apathy shatter the dreams of the child.

TAGS
Dr Shankar Ramchandani VIMSAR HIV AIDS World Aids Day
