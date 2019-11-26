Home States Odisha

Jumbo threat for Odisha's Balasore residents

Published: 26th November 2019 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

elephants, jumbos, man animal conflict

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BARIBADA:  After wreaking havoc in Rashgobindpur and Betnoti blocks of Baripada district, a herd of 45 elephants entered Gopalpur reserve forest in Nilagiri range of Balasore on Monday.

The elephants which sneaked into Odisha from Dalma forest in Jharkhand a fortnight back, have caused widespread damage to standing paddy crop in Rashgobindpur, Betnoti and Deuli ranges in Baripada Territorial Forest Division.

Residents of Gopalpuolodihi, Hatimunda, Bayarsahi, Banabhuin, Ajodhya and other villages in Mainshapata gram panchayat in Nilagiri area are spending sleepless nights following the entry of the herd into the area.

The jumbos have damaged standing paddy crop near Gopalpur reserve forest.

ALSO READ: Odisha farmers spend sleepless nights to save crops from wild animals

However, no loss of life or property has been reported so far, said forest officials. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Balasore Biswaraj Panda said the herd entered Gopalpur reserve forest at around 4.30 am and damaged standing paddy crop enroute. Forest officials of Nilagiri and Kuldiha along with Chandipur and Soro are keeping a close watch on the movement of the herd.

The assistance of ‘Sabuja Bahini’ is also being taken. “Residents are being told by officials not to dry Mahua flowers and its produce at home to keep the herd away from their houses,” said Panda.

Besides, traditional methods like the beating of drum, use of firecrackers and burning of tyres are being adopted to keep the herd away from human habitation. The officials have warned people not to tease the elephants or click their photographs. A meeting was held to assess means to prevent further damage and any untoward incident on the day. Nilagiri Sub-Collector Harishchandra Jena, SDPO Amulya Dhar, Nilagiri Tehsildar Shrusrita Tudu along with CESCO officials were present.

TAGS
Odisha man animal conflict Odisha elephants encroachment Rashgobindpur Baripada district Gopalpur reserve
