Odisha Unlock 3: Weekend shutdown, night curfew return; gyms to open

The first weekend on August 1 and 2, though, will have shutdown relaxation from the morning till 1 pm.

odisha onion

A vendor takes shelter in a big concrete pipe while selling vegetables on a roadside near Jharpada during lockdown in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain , EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Friday announced lifting of the total lockdown from four high Covid-19 caseload districts but returned with weekend shutdown in them and Rourkela city while imposing night curfew across the State in view of the continuous surge in coronavirus infections. Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack , Jajpur and Rourkela city have been freed from the 14-daylockdown but will continue with the weekend shutdown on Saturdays and Sundays for the entire month of August except Jajpur. Gajapati, the emerging hotspot, has been included in the weekend shutdown.

The first weekend on August 1 and 2, though, will have shutdown relaxation from the morning till 1 pm. Night curfew will be imposed across the State from 9 pm to 5 am till August 31, as per the new guidelines issued by the Government. Announcing the Unlock 3 guidelines, Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy, however, stressed that the focus of the Government is to protect livelihood of people while maintaining a balance with the ongoing fight against the pandemic. “More and more sectors will have to be opened though the fight against coronavirus will continue,” he said. More and more activities will be allowed in non-containment zones.

At the same time, Collectors and Municipal Commissioners have been empowered to take decision on imposing or lifting restrictions based on the situation in their areas. The Government in a major decision announced opening of gyms and yoga centres across the State with adherence to necessary protocols from August 5. But, other major public places and spaces for congregation like religious places/places of worship, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls etc., will remain shut. Similarly, social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will not be allowed. While normal businesss and other activities are allowed in the non-restricted zones and permitted time duration, Tripathy warned of harsh action against violations of basic protocols like mask wearing and physical distancing - against individuals, shop owners and organisers.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said, there will be no restriction on activities and movement of goods and personnel related to economic and livelihood activities including shops and establishments dealing with agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, animal husbandry, dairy and allied activities, mining and industries, construction work and sector sector units.
Schools, colleges, other educational, training, coaching institutions and anganwadi centres, though, will remain closed for teaching till August 31. However, examinations and other administrative activities will be allowed.

Movement of public transport, private vehicles and taxis including cabs by aggregators to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminals will be allowed during the night curfew hours for facilitating movement of passengers. There will no restrictions on construction activities, industrial units and operation of hotels and hospitality units including their associated offices including staff.
Similarly, home delivery of food, groceries, vegetables and essential items by restaurants and aggregators such as Zomato, Swiggy will continue during weekend shutdown. Milk booths will also remain open. Marriages and funerals with permission from local authority will also be allowed.

TAGS
Odisha lockdown Odisha government Odisha coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Outbreak lockdown
Comments(1)

  • Sam
    Will the restaurants open ?
    9 hours ago reply
