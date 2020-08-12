COVID-19: Over 120 persons succumb in Odisha in last 10 days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the case positivity rate dropped from 10.7 per cent (pc) a couple of days back to 5.8 pc, Covid-19 related deaths continued unabated in Odisha with 12 more including three women succumbing in the last 24 hours taking the death toll closer to 350.

Of the 12 persons, aged between 26 and 80 years, from seven districts, 10 including three each from Ganjam and Khurda and one each from Balasore, Puri, Rayagada and Sundargarh succumbed to Covid-19 while two others died of other underlying diseases.

Six among the deceased were diabetic and two were suffering from hypertension. One of the rest two had no comorbid conditions while the other one had bronchial asthma and other comorbidities.

With an average of 12 deaths a day, as many as 124 persons testing positive for Covid-19 succumbed in the State in last 10 days. Health and Family Welfare department has alerted people with chronic diseases to remain vigilant and follow all safety guidelines as nearly 60 pc of the deceased had diabetes and hypertension.

With this, novel coronavirus related deaths recorded from 25 of the 30 districts reached 349. The districts with zero death are Deogarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir and Nuapada. The Health department, however, attributed the death of 296 individuals to Covid-19 and the rest 53 to comorbidities.Total number of cases climbed to 48,796 as the State reported 1341 new infections from 29 districts with Ganjam contributing maximum 227 cases, followed by Khurda (218), Sundargarh (91), Bhadrak (83) and Cuttack (76).

While all 30 districts have 100 plus confirmed cases, 14 districts have registered more than 1000 cases and four other districts have close to 1000 cases. In terms of total infections, Ganajm tops the list with 13,315 cases whereas Khurda has the maximum 3139 active cases. The number of confirmed cases in Khurda and active cases in Ganjam is 6881 and 2412, respectively.

Deogarh is the only district, which has less than 10 active cases. Barring Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Nuapada and Nabarangpur, all other districts have more than 100 active cases, worst hit being Khurda, Ganjam, Cuttack and Sundargarh.With the test of 23,035 samples, highest on a single day so far, as many as 6,92,301 tests have been conducted with an overall case positivity rate of 7.05 pc.