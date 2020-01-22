Home States Odisha

Speeding car jumps road divider, mow down five women labourers in Odisha's Rajgangpur

Rajgangpur police station IIC Gokulanand Sahu confirmed five women workers engaged in maintenance of State Highway-10 (Biju Expressway) were killed

Published: 22nd January 2020 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Accidents, Road accident, Death

For representational purposes

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

ROURKELA: Five women labourers engaged in road maintenance work were mowed down and seven others injured after a speeding car hit the road divider of Biju Expressway and rammed into another four-wheeler on the opposite lane, in Rajgangpur on Wednesday.

The deadly mishap occurred at Ramabahal of Rajgangpur police limits, about 30 kms from Rourkela. Rajgangpur police station IIC Gokulanand Sahu confirmed five women workers engaged in maintenance of State Highway-10 (Biju Expressway) were killed, while seven others including another woman labourer and six persons of two vehicles were injured.

Sahu said, the errant Hyundai car was on its way towards Rourkela in high speed when the driver lost control, hit the road divider and the vehicle jumped to the opposite lane to dash against a Scorpio. The labourers who were working on the road divider were mowed down. Two of them were declared brought dead at the Rajgangpur Area Hospital, while rest three were pronounced dead at the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH).

The injured persons were shifted to Rourkela for treatment. Police identified the deceased women as Saraswati Lakra (35), Uma Lakra (38), Kalpana Lakra (25), Nauri Majhi (53) and Pana Lakra (42).

The car driver, Sandeep Lakra (25), a native of Sundargarh town was on his way towards Rourkela along with his parents. He was hospitalised with injuries but his condition is not life-threatening.

Two days ago a 21-year-old pedestrian Priya Gupta was killed at Basanti Colony of Rourkela city under Rourkela police district after she was hit by a speeding motor-bike leading to the arrest of the rider Ranjit Sahu (32) by Uditnagar police.

In a similar incident of reckless driving in Sambalpur on Tuesday, a truck ran over makeshift shops on the roadside at Parmanpur, killing four persons and injuring two others. The shops were set up for the Dhanu Yatra festival which was going on at Paramanapur under Sason police limits. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha road accident Rajgangpur road accident Rourkela road accident
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays. (Photo| Express)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Half-humanoid humanoid 'Vyomamitra'.
Meet female robot 'Vyomamitra' who will travel to space on ISRO's Gaganyaan
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp