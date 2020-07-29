STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

'COVID-19 too will be eradicated': At 102, freedom fighter Biswanath Das says be active to stay fit

The freedom fighter feels coronavirus, like smallpox, too will be eradicated as soon as a vaccine is invented. However, till then, people must adhere to safety measures.

Published: 29th July 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

A resident of Bhagaban Sindhola, a village under Balikuda tehsil, Das is still active and completes all daily chores himself.

A resident of Bhagaban Sindhola, a village under Balikuda tehsil, Das is still active and completes all daily chores himself.

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: 102 is just a number for Biswanath Das. Among 10 freedom fighters from Odisha to be conferred the President’s Award on August 9 this year, the centenarian is as fit as a fiddle. His life as well as lifestyle is an example for people when the world is struggling with COVID pandemic. 

A resident of Bhagaban Sindhola, a village under Balikuda tehsil, Das is still active and completes all daily chores himself. Regarded as leader of the village, he is in such good mental state that people come to him for resolving disputes and addressing problems.

Born in 1918, the year that saw the Spanish Flu pandemic, the freedom fighter’s advice to people is to keep fit by leading an active life. Das as well as his children claim that he has never suffered any major disease, nor has he seen a hospital all his life.

Not new to the pandemic, he recalls his childhood days when India was in the grip of smallpox and cholera. The government had announced a reward of Rs 1,000 for anyone who gave information on smallpox, a highly contagious disease similar to coronavirus, in his/her neighbourhood after a vaccine was developed for it.

ALSO READ | 100-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 disease in Maharashtra, discharged

“Despite rise in literacy rate, awareness and advancement in science and medicine, people are falling prey to COVID-19 as they do no longer have immunity required to fight diseases. The need is to go back to the roots and stick to nutritious food,” he says.

The freedom fighter feels coronavirus, like smallpox, too will be eradicated as soon as a vaccine is invented. However, till then, people must adhere to safety measures like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and regular washing of hands.

Opening up on the secret of his longevity, he feels that remaining physically active and keeping away from vices are key.

“As I was a child, I used to ride a wooden cycle. I grew up and joined the freedom struggle and travelled long distances on my cycle to take part in movements and campaigns. The habit continued till very late in life,” he said.

Of late, Das has become a bit hard of hearing and the only other weakness in his life is sweets. He can’t do without a serving of Odia sweet delicacies as Rasagola or Chhena Poda every day.

“I am happy with everything I’ve done in life.  Take care of your health, it is the greatest gift of all,” he says.

Das was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi to join the Independence struggle. He fought for the country’s freedom along side the likes of Sarala Devi, Nityananda Kanungo, Maguni Charan Kanungo and Bhagirathi Mohapatra. He was imprisoned during Quit India Movement in 1942 and 1943.  

His contribution to the freedom movement is set to be recognised by the Government this year but the awards ceremony will not be organised at Rashtrapati Bhawan due to the pandemic. Instead, Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra will felicitate Das at his residence.

Sarpanch of Arilo panchayat Jyotsna Rani Barik said Das is the pride of the panchayat. Villagers prefer to get their issues resolved by him and have never been to a police station till date, she points out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Biswanath Das COVID COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp