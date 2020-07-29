'COVID-19 too will be eradicated': At 102, freedom fighter Biswanath Das says be active to stay fit

Amarnath Parida By

Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: 102 is just a number for Biswanath Das. Among 10 freedom fighters from Odisha to be conferred the President’s Award on August 9 this year, the centenarian is as fit as a fiddle. His life as well as lifestyle is an example for people when the world is struggling with COVID pandemic.

A resident of Bhagaban Sindhola, a village under Balikuda tehsil, Das is still active and completes all daily chores himself. Regarded as leader of the village, he is in such good mental state that people come to him for resolving disputes and addressing problems.

Born in 1918, the year that saw the Spanish Flu pandemic, the freedom fighter’s advice to people is to keep fit by leading an active life. Das as well as his children claim that he has never suffered any major disease, nor has he seen a hospital all his life.

Not new to the pandemic, he recalls his childhood days when India was in the grip of smallpox and cholera. The government had announced a reward of Rs 1,000 for anyone who gave information on smallpox, a highly contagious disease similar to coronavirus, in his/her neighbourhood after a vaccine was developed for it.

ALSO READ | 100-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 disease in Maharashtra, discharged

“Despite rise in literacy rate, awareness and advancement in science and medicine, people are falling prey to COVID-19 as they do no longer have immunity required to fight diseases. The need is to go back to the roots and stick to nutritious food,” he says.

The freedom fighter feels coronavirus, like smallpox, too will be eradicated as soon as a vaccine is invented. However, till then, people must adhere to safety measures like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and regular washing of hands.

Opening up on the secret of his longevity, he feels that remaining physically active and keeping away from vices are key.



“As I was a child, I used to ride a wooden cycle. I grew up and joined the freedom struggle and travelled long distances on my cycle to take part in movements and campaigns. The habit continued till very late in life,” he said.

Of late, Das has become a bit hard of hearing and the only other weakness in his life is sweets. He can’t do without a serving of Odia sweet delicacies as Rasagola or Chhena Poda every day.



“I am happy with everything I’ve done in life. Take care of your health, it is the greatest gift of all,” he says.

Das was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi to join the Independence struggle. He fought for the country’s freedom along side the likes of Sarala Devi, Nityananda Kanungo, Maguni Charan Kanungo and Bhagirathi Mohapatra. He was imprisoned during Quit India Movement in 1942 and 1943.

His contribution to the freedom movement is set to be recognised by the Government this year but the awards ceremony will not be organised at Rashtrapati Bhawan due to the pandemic. Instead, Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra will felicitate Das at his residence.

Sarpanch of Arilo panchayat Jyotsna Rani Barik said Das is the pride of the panchayat. Villagers prefer to get their issues resolved by him and have never been to a police station till date, she points out.