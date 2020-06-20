Allow Rath Yatra in Odisha with restrictions: Pleas in Supreme Court pitch for recall of stay order

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the State braces for the eventuality of not holding the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath this year after the Supreme Court issued a stay on it, three petitions were filed in the apex court on Friday seeking modification of the order and allowing the annual sojourn of the deities with strict restrictions.

While the State Government has drawn flak from large sections of the society, including devotees, along with the Opposition BJP and Congress over its stance in the court, Daitapati Nijog, the chief body of servitors of Sri Jagannath temple, moved a petition for recall of the stay order and allowing the car festival with adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines.

The petition maintained that the submission of the State Government with respect to conduct of the Rath Yatra this year has taken the petitioner, the servitor community, temple administrators and the devotees completely by surprise since no apprehensions were expressed by anyone on behalf of the Government so far.

"The Government could not have made any submission without consulting the primary stakeholders,

the petitioner maintained and submitted that “the traditions and practices of the temple falls outside the scope of the Government’s purview given that a religious practice is not a secular activity

The servitor body stated that several additional measures including imposition of total curfew in Puri town for two days before the festival and sealing of its borders to prevent entry of outsiders can be taken for smooth conduct of Rath Yatra without any fear of coronavirus spread.

Another petition filed by Saroj Kumar Sahu, secretary of Cuttack-based organisation Jagannath Sanskrutika Jana Jagaran Manch, alleged that the State Government had failed to place facts before the court.

The petition stated that as per the order of the Orissa High Court and decision of the State Government, the Snana Purnima ritual was conducted on June 5 with the help of 800 servitors. All the 800 servitors had undergone Covid test and were found negative. The 800 servitors are in isolation for more than one month as on today.

Besides, 372 carpenters, black smiths and rupakars are engaged in the construction of three chariots for more than one and a half months with strict compliance to guidelines issued by Centre and the State Government. As on today, a total of 1034 persons, including 132 Jagannath temple police personnel, are in isolation for more than one and half months for conduct of the Rath Yatra.

The petition also stated that on May 30, thousands of people of the town had gathered on the road connecting the Jagannath Temple to Gundicha temple by maintaining social distance to sing ‘Bande Utkala Janani’.

It stated that a total of 500 to 600 persons were required for pulling the chariots. "The distance from the Puri Jagannath temple to Gundicha temple is 3 km. The Rath Yatra can be performed with the help of 500-600 servitors by maintaining social distance on the 3 km stretch and by imposing the restrictions as well as Section 144 of CrPC," the petitioner submitted.

Aftab Hussein, another petitioner, also sought modification of the order of the Supreme Court to conduct the Rath Yatra by sevayats (servitors) only. The petitioner stated that Puri is in green zone and Covid-19 has not spread in the town. Whatever infection has been found is among the migrants returning from other states.

"If the Puri Town is completely shut down on the day of Rath Yatra, the festival can conducted smoothly by sevayats only and no infection will happen to general public and that will meet the ends of justice," he submitted.