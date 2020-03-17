Odisha makes it mandatory for foreign travellers arriving in state to register themselves

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the first case of confirmed coronavirus case detected in Odisha, the Government on Monday made it mandatory for those coming to the State from abroad to register themselves.

While an incentive of Rs 15,000 will be given for registration and home isolation, those not complying with the directive will be punished under the provisions of IPC and CrPC, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). Registrations can be done by the passenger, relatives or friends.

However, the CMO gave 48 hours, from 6 am March 17 to 6 am March 19, to those who have already entered the State on or after March 4 to register themselves.

COVID-19 LIVE | Government proposes India lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus

This will help the Government track the persons who are already inside the State, sensitise them about home isolation and keep a watch on their health for effective monitoring of the situation.

The regulation will be in force till April 15 and may be extended based on the situation. The registration will have to be done in the toll free number 104 or the online portal, https://covid19.odisha.gov.in. The registration should be done within 24 hours of arrival with basic details and phone numbers. But the CMO made it clear that advance registration before arrival will be preferable. Persons coming to the state from abroad will be kept in home quarantine for 14 days. Those in home quarantine will be tracked regularly and mandated number of calls made every day to keep a close watch and give appropriate medical guidance.

The CMO said this initiative is being taken as a measure of abundant caution to protect people of Odisha from getting infected by the likely carriers of COVID-19. The Government has appealed to each one travelling from abroad to Odisha to comply with this and be part of the State’s efforts in protecting the people.

The CMO said with closure of colleges, universities, coupled with lockdown in many countries and home-based work option for professionals, it is expected that there will be a huge surge of people returning from foreign countries to Odisha. This multiplies the threat of spread of the virus in Odisha.

The guideline was also announced by Odisha Government’s chief spokesperson on COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi and Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy at a media conference. Students, professionals or any general citizen returning from other countries will be registered. Odisha is the first State in the country to have taken such a decision, he said. Bagchi called upon the people to maintain calm, be aware and keep social distance to fight the deadly virus.

The CMO said this initiative is being taken as a measure of abundant caution to protect people of Odisha from getting infected by the likely carriers of COVID-19. The Government has appealed to each one travelling from abroad to Odisha to comply with this and be part of the State’s efforts in protecting the people. The CMO said with closure of colleges, universities, coupled with lockdown in many countries and home-based work option for professionals, it is expected that there will be a huge surge of people returning from foreign countries to Odisha.

This multiplies the threat of spread of the virus in Odisha. The guideline was also announced by Odisha Government’s chief spokesperson on COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi and Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy at a media conference. Students, professionals or any general citizen returning from other countries will be registered. Odisha is the first State in the country to have taken such a decision, he said. Bagchi called upon the people to maintain calm, be aware and keep social distance to fight the deadly virus.