STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha makes it mandatory for foreign travellers arriving in state to register themselves

This will help the Government track the persons who are already inside the State, sensitise them about home isolation and keep a watch on their health for effective monitoring of the situation.

Published: 17th March 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers wear protective face masks in wake of novel coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International IGI Airport in New Delhi Sunday March 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the first case of confirmed coronavirus case detected in Odisha, the Government on Monday made it mandatory for those coming to the State from abroad to register themselves.

While an incentive of Rs 15,000 will be given for registration and home isolation, those not complying with the directive will be punished under the provisions of IPC and CrPC, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). Registrations can be done by the passenger, relatives or friends.

However, the CMO gave 48 hours, from 6 am March 17 to 6 am March 19, to those who have already entered the State on or after March 4 to register themselves.

COVID-19 LIVE | Government proposes India lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus

This will help the Government track the persons who are already inside the State, sensitise them about home isolation and keep a watch on their health for effective monitoring of the situation.

The regulation will be in force till April 15 and may be extended based on the situation. The registration will have to be done in the toll free number 104 or the online portal, https://covid19.odisha.gov.in. The registration should be done within 24 hours of arrival with basic details and phone numbers. But the CMO made it clear that advance registration before arrival will be preferable. Persons coming to the state from abroad will be kept in home quarantine for 14 days. Those in home quarantine will be tracked regularly and mandated number of calls made every day to keep a close watch and give appropriate medical guidance.

The CMO said this initiative is being taken as a measure of abundant caution to protect people of Odisha from getting infected by the likely carriers of COVID-19. The Government has appealed to each one travelling from abroad to Odisha to comply with this and be part of the State’s efforts in protecting the people.

The CMO said with closure of colleges, universities, coupled with lockdown in many countries and home-based work option for professionals, it is expected that there will be a huge surge of people returning from foreign countries to Odisha. This multiplies the threat of spread of the virus in Odisha.

The guideline was also announced by Odisha Government’s chief spokesperson on COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi and Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy at a media conference. Students, professionals or any general citizen returning from other countries will be registered. Odisha is the first State in the country to have taken such a decision, he said. Bagchi called upon the people to maintain calm, be aware and keep social distance to fight the deadly virus.

The CMO said this initiative is being taken as a measure of abundant caution to protect people of Odisha from getting infected by the likely carriers of COVID-19. The Government has appealed to each one travelling from abroad to Odisha to comply with this and be part of the State’s efforts in protecting the people. The CMO said with closure of colleges, universities, coupled with lockdown in many countries and home-based work option for professionals, it is expected that there will be a huge surge of people returning from foreign countries to Odisha.

This multiplies the threat of spread of the virus in Odisha. The guideline was also announced by Odisha Government’s chief spokesperson on COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi and Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy at a media conference. Students, professionals or any general citizen returning from other countries will be registered. Odisha is the first State in the country to have taken such a decision, he said. Bagchi called upon the people to maintain calm, be aware and keep social distance to fight the deadly virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Coronavirus cases coronavirus outbreak Odisha coronavirus cases
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp