Man, wife held for killing father over pension in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 65-year-old man of Silandi village under Tirtol police limits died after allegedly falling off the roof of his house during assault by his son and daughter-in-law on Monday. He had reportedly refused to share his pension amount with them.

The deceased was identified as Jhatu Nayak. The accused, Shakti Prasanna Nayak and his wife Rajalaxmi Senapati, were arrested by police on Tuesday. Sources said Jhatu worked as a peon in Erasama tehsil office and after his retirement in 2015, was staying with his wife Srimati and one of his three sons in Silandi village.

His eldest son worked in a private company and lived in Kalahandi district while the middle one, Shakti, had separated from the family.

Shakti, who stayed separately with his wife, was miffed with his father for not giving him any money from his pension amount. Nursing a grudge against his father, Shakti and Rajalaxmi reached Jhatu’s house on Sunday and assaulted him. The elderly man then sought intervention of villagers which further angered Shakti who thought his reputation was damaged in the village. He and his wife again assaulted Jhatu. To save himself, the father ran to the roof of the building but fell down. He sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack where he succumbed on Monday.