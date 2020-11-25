STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Man, wife held for killing father over pension in Odisha

The accused, Shakti Prasanna Nayak and his wife Rajalaxmi Senapati, were arrested by police on Tuesday. 

Published: 25th November 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 65-year-old man of Silandi village under Tirtol police limits died after allegedly falling off the roof of his house during assault by his son and daughter-in-law on Monday. He had reportedly refused to share his pension amount with them. 

The deceased was identified as Jhatu Nayak. The accused, Shakti Prasanna Nayak and his wife Rajalaxmi Senapati, were arrested by police on Tuesday. Sources said Jhatu worked as a peon in Erasama tehsil office and after his retirement in 2015, was staying with his wife Srimati and one of his three sons in Silandi village.

ALSO READ | Odisha man sets 16-year-old daughter on fire over property fear, arrested

His eldest son worked in a private company and lived in Kalahandi district while the middle one, Shakti, had separated from the family.

Shakti, who stayed separately with his wife, was miffed with his father for not giving him any money from his pension amount. Nursing a grudge against his father, Shakti and Rajalaxmi reached Jhatu’s house on Sunday and assaulted him. The elderly man then sought intervention of villagers which further angered Shakti who thought his reputation was damaged in the village. He and his wife again assaulted Jhatu. To save himself, the father ran to the roof of the building but fell down. He sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack where he succumbed on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha crime
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp