Home treatment of Covid-19: Odisha issues SOP on use of Favipiravir tablet 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Saturday issued an SOP on the use of Favipiravir tablet by Covid-19 patients and asked district officials to ensure availability of the drug that can be administered to patients having symptoms under the supervision of trained doctors.

The SOP came nearly a fortnight after the sale of Favipiravir tablet and Remdesivir injectable formulation in stores were allowed by the government for the treatment of coronavirus patients following the surge in cases in the state.

In an order, Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said since a significant number of patients have been allowed home isolation and treatment at home, trained doctors can prescribe Favipiravir after assessing the condition of patients with the latter’s written consent.

As decided, Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) at the district level will be specifically trained to assess the patients in home isolation, and in consultation with trained doctors, they will ascertain whether the patients can be administered Favipiravir at home.

If the patient is assessed to be suitable for the administration of Favipiravir, the RRT will explain the patient and his/her relatives about the use of Favipiravir tablet, its side effects, precautions, and actions to be taken by him/her or by relatives after initiation of therapy.

As per the SOP, the RRTs will collect the consent form duly filled and will take steps for the provision of a five-day course of the drug. They will explain in detail when and how to use the drug and whom to report the adverse reactions and progress of the disease condition while handing over the drug along with an

information sheet/advisory on Favipiravir tablet use.

On the events of any major adverse reactions or worsening of general conditions, the RRT will coordinate the shifting of the patient to the appropriate Covid Care facility. The patient will be followed up regularly by physical observation, telephonic or online contacts.

The Health and Family Welfare department has directed all district Collectors, CDM&PHOs and Municipal Commissioners to set up dedicated helpline/telemedicine facility and ensure early launching of the programme for online training, sensitisation of RRT teams, doctors on call and other stakeholders.

Patients have been advised to not go for self-medication and must inform the doctors about the history of sensitivity to this drug, abnormalities in uric acid metabolism, severe kidney or liver disease before taking the medicine as per the dose and duration suggested.

Favipiravir is not recommended for children and women, who are pregnant, suspected to be pregnant or breastfeeding, as it can cause harmful effects to the developing baby. Persons above the age of 60 years have been suggested to immediately consult doctors if they experience any side effects of the drug.