STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19: Muted Durga Puja in Bengali-dominated Odisha village after 500 years

With Covid-19 pandemic putting brakes on the festivities this puja season, the Bengali community-dominated Punanga village in Jagatsinghpur wears an unusually deserted look.

Published: 23rd October 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

A priest performs puja before Goddess Durga in Punanga village of Jagatsinghpur. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With Covid-19 pandemic putting brakes on the festivities this puja season, the Bengali community-dominated Punanga village in Jagatsinghpur wears an unusually deserted look.

It is for the first time in 500 years that the village - located just three km from the district headquarters- will not witness an influx of devotees or relatives of resident Bengali families for Durga Puja this year. Neither will it see the fervour of Bengali traditions which are at full play during this time in the village. 

Nearly 400 Bengali communities have settled in Punanga and adjoining Badabag for over five centuries. Every year around this time, devotees from across the country throng the shrine here to worship Goddess Durga.

Punanga buzzes with activities and traditional Bengali rituals so much so that it is believed that people come here instead of going to Kolkata to celebrate Durga Puja. This year, however, the celebrations are muted due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

ALSO READ | ‘Bhai Juintia’ fest to be low-key in Covid times

A Bengali resident Ranjit Bhattacharya sighed,"Coronavirus restrictions have killed the festive spirit. Durga puja every year was a grand affair with family members visiting us and joining the celebrations. But this year, we failed to unite due to the pandemic."

Another Bengali woman Sumitra Dey shared similar sentiments.

“Durga Puja for Bengalis is the most awaited time of the year. We wear new clothes, ornaments and get together to worship Maa Durga. But this year is a dampener,” she lamented.

It is believed that ancestors of the Ghosh families along with then ruler of Bardhaman had settled in Punanga sometime in 1500 AD and initiated the worship of Goddess Durga in a puja pandal as per Bengali customs. These families had erected a house for the purpose.

The house, locally known as “Ghosa Ghara”, is still the place of worship for the goddess. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
durga puja COVID-19 Bengali community
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp