STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Three COVID-19 reinfection cases come to fore in Odisha

The three, all men, aged 49, 52 and 62 are now under treatment and observation. the manifestation of the disease has been found to be more severe among the patients this time.

Published: 31st October 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid growing concerns over Covid-19 reinfection, three persons from different districts of the state have been found to be infected for the second time within a period of two to four months of recovery.

The three, all men, aged 49, 52 and 62 are now under treatment and observation. the manifestation of the disease has been found to be more severe among the patients this time.

The 62-year-old has been put on ventilator support.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 vaccine store project hits land roadblock in Odisha

Official sources said all three persons were asymptomatic when they tested positive for the first time. the elderly man, who is critical, tested positive again after two and a half months of the first infection.

The two others have developed mild symptoms. Confirming the cases of reinfection, Director of institute of Life Sciences Dr Ajay Parida said their samples have been collected for genome sequencing and further studies to ascertain what led to the relapse.

“We have samples of the three when they had first tested positive and collected new samples again. After genome analysis, it can be ascertained whether they have been infected by the same clade or a different clade is responsible,” Dr Parida said.

The iLS is conducting genome sequencing of more than 200 samples collected from different parts of the State. the results are expected in next two weeks.

State health department authorities, however, refused to comment. “We are yet to receive any report from the laboratory. We can comment only after a detailed study is done,” said a senior official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha COVID 19 Odisha reinfection cases
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp