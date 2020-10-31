Three COVID-19 reinfection cases come to fore in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid growing concerns over Covid-19 reinfection, three persons from different districts of the state have been found to be infected for the second time within a period of two to four months of recovery.

The three, all men, aged 49, 52 and 62 are now under treatment and observation. the manifestation of the disease has been found to be more severe among the patients this time.

The 62-year-old has been put on ventilator support.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 vaccine store project hits land roadblock in Odisha

Official sources said all three persons were asymptomatic when they tested positive for the first time. the elderly man, who is critical, tested positive again after two and a half months of the first infection.

The two others have developed mild symptoms. Confirming the cases of reinfection, Director of institute of Life Sciences Dr Ajay Parida said their samples have been collected for genome sequencing and further studies to ascertain what led to the relapse.

“We have samples of the three when they had first tested positive and collected new samples again. After genome analysis, it can be ascertained whether they have been infected by the same clade or a different clade is responsible,” Dr Parida said.

The iLS is conducting genome sequencing of more than 200 samples collected from different parts of the State. the results are expected in next two weeks.

State health department authorities, however, refused to comment. “We are yet to receive any report from the laboratory. We can comment only after a detailed study is done,” said a senior official.