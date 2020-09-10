Odisha allows Durga Puja, other festivals without darshan, public participation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Thursday allowed pujas including the Durga Puja to be held during the festive season beginning from September. However, the pujas will have to be conducted indoor only for observance of rituals without public participation, pomp, and grandeur.

“As per the High Court order on August 31, the State Government directs that the following the guidelines will be followed for observance of Durga Puja, Laxmi Puja, Kali Puja, and other similar pujas during September, October and November 2020,” the order issued by Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said.

The order said there will be no darshan by the public/devotees. There will also be no immersion procession either, it said and added that public address system will also not be allowed during the festivities. The guidelines said that for conducting puja in pandals/mandaps, the organisers will have to obtain

permission from the district magistrate or any other officer authorised by him.

Besides, for the area under Commissionerate of Police of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, permission will be given by the Commissioner of Police or any other officer authorised by him, the order said.

According to the guidelines, puja pandals/mandaps will be covered on three sides. The fourth side will also be covered in such a way not to allow any public view of the idols, it said and added that there will be no darshan by public/devotees. The size of the idol will also have to be less than four feet, it said.

There will not be more than seven persons including organisers (kartas), priests, and support staff present in the puja pandal/mandap at any given point of time. The persons present there will follow all Covid protocols of social distancing, mask use, personal hygiene, and sanitation issued by the Centre, state government, and local administration in letter and spirit.

There will also be no immersion procession, the order said and added that idols will be immersed in artificial ponds created by the local administration for the purpose. Besides, music and any entertainment programmes have also been banned.

The order said that the orgainisers and other persons involved in conducting the puja will have to abide by any other condition imposed by the local administration.

The order warned that any person violating the measures will be booked in accordance with the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, theEpidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and other regulations issued for the purpose.

The 'Unlock 4' guidelines issued by the government on August 31 said that all the places of worship will remain closed for public till September 30 throughout the state. It also disallowed all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations.