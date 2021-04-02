STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Covid-19: Odisha logs 461 new cases in 24 hours, steps up surveillance

Minister of State (Home) Dibya Shankar Mishra said western Odisha has been the major contributor to the recent rising caseload.

Published: 02nd April 2021 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, coronavirus

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Nuapada district administration intensified surveillance along border routes connecting Chhattisgarh while Jharsuguda announced the closure of village haats for three weeks as the Covid curve got steeper with the detection of 461 new cases, the highest spike in the last four months.

The last time 418 cases were recorded on December 1. Of the fresh cases reported from 24 districts, maximum of 86 infections were detected in Nuapada, followed by 69 in Khurda, 62 in Sundargarh, 36 in Kalahandi, 32 in Bargarh, 27 in Angul, 22 in Cuttack, 16 each in Balasore and Sambalpur, and 13 in Jharsuguda.

With this, the tally soared to 3,41,772 of which 3,37,212 have recovered and 1921 succumbed. The active cases now stand at 2586. The test positivity rate rose to 1.5% as the state has conducted 30,716 tests during the last 24 hours.

Five western Odisha districts -- Nuapada, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Kalahandi, and Jharsuguda -- contributed over 50% of the new cases apart from Khurda and Cuttack, where cluster outbreaks have emerged in educational institutions.

ALSO READ | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik calls upon people to abide by COVID guidelines

Making a statement in the Assembly, Minister of State (Home) Dibya Shankar Mishra said western Odisha has been the major contributor to the recent rising caseload. The cricket matches in Chhattisgarh led to the rise in cases. The western Odisha districts share a border with the neighbouring state.

All vehicles coming to Odisha from Chhattisgarh via Nuapada border routes were thoroughly checked to ensure compliance with Covid norms and sensitising the returnees. Police and rapid response teams have been deployed at bus stands and markets to monitor the movement of people.

Jharsuguda collector Saroj Kumar Samal said there will be no weekly haat in the district for the next three weeks. "Daily markets at different locations dealing in vegetables and non-vegetarian food items will be dispersed over multiple locations," he said and urged people to co-operate in furthering the fight against the resurgence of Covid.

Meanwhile, the Malkangiri district administration has initiated enforcement measures in the market places to contain the resurgence. While the cultural programme and large congregations have been banned, officials asked to seal business establishments violating Covid protocols.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Covid cases second Covid wave Covid vaccination Nuapada Jharsuguda
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp