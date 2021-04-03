Odisha BJP MLAs hurl slippers towards Speaker's podium, three suspended

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Assembly on Saturday witnessed ugly scenes when some Opposition BJP MLAs allegedly hurled slippers, earphones, and papers at the Speaker’s podium protesting against the hurried manner in which the Odisha Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill was passed in the House.

Later in the afternoon, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro suspended three BJP MLAs, deputy leader of the Opposition Bisnu Charan Sethi, Opposition chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi and former minister Jay Narayan Mishra after examining the video footage of the incident which took place in the pre-lunch session. The suspension will be in force till the end of the budget session which will conclude on April 6.

Describing the Speaker’s decision as undemocratic, the BJP MLAs led by leader of the Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik, protested against the Speaker’s action by staging a dharna near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the assembly premises.

Earlier, BJP members were seen protesting from their seats when the House passed the Odisha Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill within minutes without any discussion. The Congress members were also seen protesting as Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro had rejected an adjournment motion notice given by them on alleged corruption in mining activities.

The two senior BJP MLAs, Sethi and Mishra were seen standing on their seats and throwing some objects towards the Speaker’s table as a mark of protest. The objects hurled by them were slippers, papers, pen, dustbin and earphone. However, the slippers and other materials did not reach the podium.

However, Sethi refused the allegation of throwing slippers towards the Speaker’s podium. Mishra also said that he does not know what exactly he has thrown. "I do not know what exactly I have thrown, but he (speaker) deserves this kind of behaviour. He does not function in a democratic manner,” he said.

Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick told mediapersons outside the House that Mishra and Sethi hurled slippers and earphones while Majhi threw the earphone. "They (BJP members) are doing so just to remain in the news", she said.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra condemned the incident and described it as unfortunate. He alleged that the Congress had served a notice for a discussion on largescale irregularities in mining activities, which has been rejected by the Speaker without any reason. "It is also

unfortunate that bills are passed in the House without discussion. Bills should not be passed when the House is not in order," he said.

The Leader of the Opposition said that the BJP members were not allowed to speak. The Opposition chief whip said that the BJP members also wanted a discussion on the illegal mining activities. But the Speaker did not allow it, he said and asked, “Is it democratic.”