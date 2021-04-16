STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gangster Hyder brought back to Odisha, details of escape after quizzing

Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi said a 12-hour operation led to the arrest of the criminal with support from Telangana Police.

Arrested gangster Hyder in police custody. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Gangster SK Hyder who was nabbed from Sangareddy district in Telangana was brought back to Cuttack by Commissionerate Police here on Friday.

Briefing media persons, Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi said a 12-hour operation led to the arrest of the criminal with support from Telangana Police.

After Hyder’s escape from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, special teams were formed and sent to West Bengal, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

“Basing on the input received from technical surveillance team’s analysis, we confirmed about his slipping away to Telangana on April 11 following which two units were rushed to there. While one team reached Telangana on April 11 night, the other reached the next day,” said Priyadarshi.

The police teams, headed by Inspectors of Badamabadi and Chauliaganj police stations, intercepted him with the help of Telangana Police while Hyder was moving in a bike with another person on Thursday at about 6.30 pm.

“He was produced before a local court in Sangareddy district of Telangana on Thursday night and brought to Odisha on transit remand in a flight,” said Priyadarshi.

He was produced before the court in connection with the case registered at Mangalabag police station following his escape from SCB MCH. Police would seek his remand to elicit more information.

A detailed investigation will be conducted in connection with the escape case and police will interrogate him to find out details of the plan and process of his escape and conspiracy, if any, said the Police Commissioner adding that stringent action would be initiated against those who found involved.

Police got information about Hyder’s escape from SCB MCH three hours after his escape. The three-hour time lead facilitated the gangster to get as far as Telangana.

“We have also detained seven of his associates who are now being interrogated. We will be able to elicit more information after interrogating Hyder,” said Priyadarshi.

