STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government forms high-level panel to curb black marketing of Covid drugs

While the Drugs Controller will be convenor of the committee, the other members will be not below the rank of joint secretary from the Health and Family Welfare department.

Published: 17th April 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Remdesivir

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With instances of hoarding and black marketing of Remdesivir and other Covid-19 treatment drugs raising serious concern in many parts of the country, Odisha government on Friday constituted a high-level committee to prevent such malpractices in the State.

The three member State level committee headed by the Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch,  will strictly monitor the market and take preventive action against possible hoarding and black marketing of medicines and other medical supplies essential for treatment and prevention of Covid-19.

While the Drugs Controller will be convenor of the committee, the other members will be not below the rank of joint secretary from the Health and Family Welfare department.A notification issued by the Home department said that the decision was taken after it was found that medicines and other medical supplies essential for Covid-19 are being hoarded and sold in the black market by some unscrupulous elements in the wake of the recent surge in cases.

The committee will supervise the district wise position of availability of essential medical supplies and ensure that the officers conducting raids, search and seizure get full cooperation from various agencies including police wherever required. The district level authorities will monitor the position of availability of essential medical supplies and take corrective action including search and seizure as per the provisions of the statute, the notification added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Remdesivir Odisha government Covid drugs Covid drugs black market
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp