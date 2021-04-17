Odisha government forms high-level panel to curb black marketing of Covid drugs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With instances of hoarding and black marketing of Remdesivir and other Covid-19 treatment drugs raising serious concern in many parts of the country, Odisha government on Friday constituted a high-level committee to prevent such malpractices in the State.

The three member State level committee headed by the Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch, will strictly monitor the market and take preventive action against possible hoarding and black marketing of medicines and other medical supplies essential for treatment and prevention of Covid-19.

While the Drugs Controller will be convenor of the committee, the other members will be not below the rank of joint secretary from the Health and Family Welfare department.A notification issued by the Home department said that the decision was taken after it was found that medicines and other medical supplies essential for Covid-19 are being hoarded and sold in the black market by some unscrupulous elements in the wake of the recent surge in cases.

The committee will supervise the district wise position of availability of essential medical supplies and ensure that the officers conducting raids, search and seizure get full cooperation from various agencies including police wherever required. The district level authorities will monitor the position of availability of essential medical supplies and take corrective action including search and seizure as per the provisions of the statute, the notification added.