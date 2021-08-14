Humiliated by assault by cop, auto driver commits suicide in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a shocking incident, an auto-rickshaw driver committed suicide after he was assaulted by a cop in Rourkela city in Odisha.

Auto driver Bikash Mukhi (35) ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house at Bibekanandpali near the Railway Colony under Plant Site police late on Friday night.

Bikash’s wife and two children had moved to her parent's house at the same locality after a family dispute.

As per his video statement recorded by himself prior to his suicide on Friday, he had gone to her in-laws’ house to bring back his wife and children.

Bikash is heard in the video saying that his in-laws raised a hue and cry and unnecessarily created a scene and lodged a complaint at the police outpost of Plant Site police station.

A driver of the police outpost thrashed him up instead of listening to his share of story and what might have led to the misunderstanding between the couple. Later, he was allowed to go after the police realized the truth.

In the video, Bikash said he told the police driver that he was beaten up without any fault and felt humiliated.

Showing the ceiling fan, he made his intention clear to end his life by hanging. He was found dead on Saturday morning, a complaint lodged by brother Rakesh stated.

"His wife used to quarrel without any reason. The police assaulted him instead of listening to his grievance. My son was tortured by the police," mother Lata said citing the video message and demanded stringent action against the accused.

The incident put police in a dock. DSP Aseem Panda said a team of police accompanied by a forensic team recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.

Asked about the police assault, the DSP said an inquiry is underway and appropriate action would be taken after completion of the investigation.

In February this year, a Sub-Inspector of Uditnagar police station here was suspended by the Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo for his involvement in custodial torture of a Class-IX student in a mobile theft case. The action was taken following the intervention of the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC).