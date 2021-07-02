STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

PIL seeks CBI probe into Odisha's fake Covid drug trade 

Aama Janata Adhikar Trust expressed concern over the extensive network of Odisha's spurious drugs cartel that was exposed following the recent seizure of counterfeit Favipiravir tablets in Cuttack.

Published: 02nd July 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

The drug control officials seized huge quantity of Favipiravir tables alleged to be fake from a distributor in Cuttack on June 10.

The drug control officials seized huge quantity of Favipiravir tables alleged to be fake from a distributor in Cuttack on June 10. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Bhubaneswar-based Aama Janata Adhikar Trust (AJAD) has filed a PIL in the Orissa High Court seeking a CBI probe into the alleged spurious Covid-19 drug trade in the state. AJAD co-convener Basudev Bhatta sought a court-monitored CBI probe expressing concern over the extensive network of the spurious drugs cartel in the State that had come to light following the recent seizure of counterfeit Favipiravir tablets worth Rs 70 lakh in Cuttack.

The drug control officials seized huge quantity of Favipiravir tables alleged to be fake from a distributor in Cuttack on June 10. Spurious Covid-19 drugs were also seized in Balangir, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Rourkela and Bhubaneswar on the next day.

ALSO READ: Odisha government warns action against fake COVID drug trade

While Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ordered a Crime Branch inquiry, a Special Task Force (STF) has been formed to probe the drug trade. The petition filed on July 1, 2021, contended that investigation by the STF can neither be effective nor fruitful because of its inherent limitations in functioning in the face of inter-state ramifications involved in unearthing the modus operandi of the cartel running the spurious drug network. The petitioner also sought the court’s direction for strict implementation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act-1940 in letter and spirit in the interest of the Covid-19 victims and public at large.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha fake drug trade Odisha fake Covid drug Favipiravir Cuttack Bhubaneshwar Aama Janata Adhikar Trust Odisha Special Task Force Naveen Patnaik Odisha CM
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp