STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mass Infra's chairman held for Rs 15 crore fraud in Odisha

It is alleged that the accused had collected crores of rupees from several investors under the company's various schemes on the promise of providing them higher returns on their deposited amounts.

Published: 26th July 2021 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch arrested the chairman and managing director of Mass Infra Realty Limited Pratap Kumar Biswal from Kolkata's posh New Garia location for allegedly cheating investors in Odisha to the tune of Rs 15 crore.

The EOW had registered a case against Biswal and the company's six other directors on August 30, 2019, based on the complaint of Sukadev Hota of Balasore district's Soro.

In the complaint, Hota had alleged that the accused had collected crores of rupees from several investors under the company's various schemes on the promise of providing them higher returns on their deposited amounts.

ALSO READ | Labourer-turned-YouTuber from Odisha gets special mention in PM's Mann Ki Baat

The investigation revealed that Mass Infra was registered with Registrars of Companies, Kolkata, in September 2010. It had its registered office under Barasat police limits in West Bengal.

In 2012, the firm's name was changed to Human Welfare Credit and Thrift Co-operative Society limited and it was registered under the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act.

Human Welfare Credit's registered office was at Laxmi Nagar in Delhi and Biswal was its president.

"Mass Infra represented through its managing director Pratap Kumar Biswal and other directors had allured the general public with false promises of providing a high rate of interest on their deposited amounts under different schemes of the company. They had unauthorisedly collected huge amounts of money from several investors and later they closed their offices and fled," said an EOW officer.

Biswal was apprehended on Sunday and produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate in South 24 Parganas. He was brought on transit remand to Odisha on Monday.

The accused was produced before a designated court in Balasore under the Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, said the EOW officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mass Infra Realty Limited Pratap Kumar Biswal Economic Offences Odisha Police
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp