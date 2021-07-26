Three shots from cops ended gangster Hyder’s life of crime

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA/BALASORE: Gangster Sk Hyder received at least three bullet shots in his body in Saturday’s encounter near Simulia. During a four-hour-long post mortem amid tight security, four bullets were reportedly found lodged in his body. One of them in the abdomen is believed to be an old one which he was carrying.

Police sources said, there were five gunshot puncture wounds on his body but four bullets were found to be lodged. On one hand, there were two puncture points which indicated the bullet entered and exited only to hit him on the body.

However, Hyder’s wife Hasina Bibi, who had reached Balasore before the postmortem, told mediapersons that her husband had two bullet injuries on his left and right hands and another two wounds on his abdomen. After the post mortem, his body was handed over to the family members in FM Medical College and Hospital here on Sunday.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under section 144 were imposed in Kendrapara town for a week apprehending law and order situation over death of the dreaded gangster. The restrictions will remain in force till July 30. During this period, any public meeting, assembly of five or more people and procession have been banned to avoid any untoward incident, said Kendrapara Collector Amrit Ruturaj.

An order from the Collector stated that basing on the prevailing law and order situation in Kendrapara town, there are sufficient grounds for taking precautionary measures and issuing prohibitory order under section 144 of the CrPC to ensure that there is no untoward incidents of law and order.

Police are keeping a tight vigil, particularly in sensitive areas of the town. Close cooperation among police officers and the general public is required to stop any incident breaching peace, the Collector said.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Rajiv Lochan Panda informed that four platoons of force are deployed in the town while patrolling has been intensified. Police are checking all the vehicles and have cordoned off Hyder’s house at Ranapada. People found spreading rumours in social media and trying to fan violence would be booked under criminal cases, he said.

A native of Ranapada in Kendrapara town, Hyder was gunned down by police near Simulia in Balasore district when he allegedly tried to escape from custody. He was being shifted from Cuttack’s Choudwar to Baripada special jail for security reasons.

Hyder and his gang members are involved in cases including murder, extortion, tender fixing, robbery and theft in the district and other parts of the State.

Investigating officer (IO) of Simulia police station Balaram Nayak said, case has been registered under sections 307, 353, 294, 506, 224 of the IPC and 27 Arms Act.