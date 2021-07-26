STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Three shots from cops ended gangster Hyder’s life of crime

Section 144 imposed in Kendrapara town for a week apprehending law and order situation over the gangster’s death

Published: 26th July 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel guarding a sensitive area in Kendrapara town on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA/BALASORE: Gangster Sk Hyder received at least three bullet shots in his body in Saturday’s encounter near Simulia. During a four-hour-long post mortem amid tight security, four bullets were reportedly found lodged in his body. One of them in the abdomen is believed to be an old one which he was carrying.

Police sources said, there were five gunshot puncture wounds on his body but four bullets were found to be lodged. On one hand, there were two puncture points which indicated the bullet entered and exited only to hit him on the body.

However, Hyder’s wife Hasina Bibi, who had reached Balasore before the postmortem, told mediapersons that her husband had two bullet injuries on his left and right hands and another two wounds on his abdomen. After the post mortem, his body was handed over to the family members in FM Medical College and Hospital here on Sunday. 

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under section 144 were imposed in Kendrapara town for a week apprehending law and order situation over death of the dreaded gangster. The restrictions will remain in force till July 30. During this period, any public meeting, assembly of five or more people and procession  have been banned to avoid any untoward incident, said Kendrapara Collector Amrit Ruturaj.

An order from the Collector stated that basing on the prevailing law and order situation in Kendrapara town, there are sufficient grounds for taking precautionary measures and issuing prohibitory order under section 144 of the CrPC to ensure that there is no untoward incidents of law and order.

Police are keeping a tight vigil, particularly in sensitive areas of the town. Close cooperation among police officers and the general public is required to stop any incident breaching peace, the Collector said.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Rajiv Lochan Panda informed that four platoons of force are deployed in the town while patrolling has been intensified. Police are checking all the vehicles and have cordoned off Hyder’s house at Ranapada. People found spreading rumours in social media and trying to fan violence would be booked under criminal cases, he said.

A native of Ranapada in Kendrapara town, Hyder was gunned down by police near Simulia in Balasore district when he allegedly tried to escape from custody. He was being shifted from Cuttack’s Choudwar to Baripada special jail for security reasons.

Hyder and his gang members are involved in cases including murder, extortion, tender fixing, robbery and theft in the district and other parts of the State. 

Investigating officer (IO) of Simulia police station Balaram Nayak said, case has been registered under sections 307, 353, 294, 506, 224 of the IPC and 27 Arms Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gangster SK Hyder Kendrapara police encounter
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp