STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Monsoon arrives in Odisha a day earlier, likely to cover entire state in next 48 hours

The earlier than usual arrival can be attributed to the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal which is likely to concentrate into a low pressure area over the bay around Friday.

Published: 10th June 2021 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

South-west monsoon spread in Odisha 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The south-west monsoon arrived in Odisha on Thursday, a day earlier than its normal onset date.

The earlier than usual arrival of monsoon can be attributed to the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal which is likely to concentrate into a low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around Friday.

The system is expected to become more marked in the subsequent 24 hours and trigger widespread rainfall in the State and extremely heavy and heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places till June 14.

"South-west monsoon has set in over Odisha on Thursday. It has covered Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Gajapati, Ganjam and parts of Bargarh, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda and Puri districts," Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director, HR Biswas told The New Indian Express.

Biswas said the monsoon flow is getting strengthened over the Bay of Bengal and is likely to advance into the entire State in the next 48 hours.

 ALSO READ | Low pressure: Collectors in Odisha asked to remain alert

The regional Met office has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places in nine districts including Khurda and Puri on Friday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Cuttack, Ganjam, Angul, Sambalpur and six other districts during the same period.

The Met office has cautioned water logging, flash floods, some damage to kutcha roads and horticultural crops, possibility of landslides in the hilly areas due to very heavy rainfall in few places of the State.

Squally weather and wind speeds reaching 40 kmph to 50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph will likely prevail along and off Odisha coast, north Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal between June 11 and 14 and fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea area during the period.

Four districts in the State have received largely deficit rainfall between June 1 and 10.

Keonjhar has received 82 per cent deficit rainfall, Bhadrak 73 per cent, Kendrapara 71 per cent and Puri 62 per cent in the last 10 days.

The Met office said the low pressure system and the monsoon is expected to cover up the rainfall deficiency in these districts in the coming days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha monsoon Odisha rain Odisha flood alert
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp