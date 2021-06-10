Monsoon arrives in Odisha a day earlier, likely to cover entire state in next 48 hours

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The south-west monsoon arrived in Odisha on Thursday, a day earlier than its normal onset date.

The earlier than usual arrival of monsoon can be attributed to the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal which is likely to concentrate into a low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around Friday.

The system is expected to become more marked in the subsequent 24 hours and trigger widespread rainfall in the State and extremely heavy and heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places till June 14.

"South-west monsoon has set in over Odisha on Thursday. It has covered Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Gajapati, Ganjam and parts of Bargarh, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda and Puri districts," Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director, HR Biswas told The New Indian Express.

Biswas said the monsoon flow is getting strengthened over the Bay of Bengal and is likely to advance into the entire State in the next 48 hours.

The regional Met office has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places in nine districts including Khurda and Puri on Friday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Cuttack, Ganjam, Angul, Sambalpur and six other districts during the same period.

The Met office has cautioned water logging, flash floods, some damage to kutcha roads and horticultural crops, possibility of landslides in the hilly areas due to very heavy rainfall in few places of the State.

Squally weather and wind speeds reaching 40 kmph to 50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph will likely prevail along and off Odisha coast, north Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal between June 11 and 14 and fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea area during the period.

Four districts in the State have received largely deficit rainfall between June 1 and 10.

Keonjhar has received 82 per cent deficit rainfall, Bhadrak 73 per cent, Kendrapara 71 per cent and Puri 62 per cent in the last 10 days.

The Met office said the low pressure system and the monsoon is expected to cover up the rainfall deficiency in these districts in the coming days.