Odisha government stops Covid vaccine supply to private hospitals

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to stop the supply of vaccines to private hospitals. Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and CDMOs have been directed to ensure this with immediate effect.

As per the revised guidelines, the Centre will supply the required vaccine doses to the states for inoculation of people aged 18 years and above.

The Centre will procure 75% of the total production from the manufacturers and supply to the States under its 'free vaccination for all campaign' while the rest 25% can be procured by the private hospitals.

"In this context, the officials have been directed to stop vaccine supply to private entities and withdraw the stock (if any) as the interested hospitals can procure vaccines directly from manufacturers and carry out paid vaccination as per the price fixed by the Ministry of Health," an order by the Health

department stated.

Earlier, the health department had approved the setting up of government-sponsored vaccination centres at private hospitals for inoculation of people in the 18-44 years age group with state-procured vaccines.

Meanwhile, Odisha administered 2.82 lakh doses of Covid vaccines on Thursday taking the total doses administered in the states so far to 1.09 crore.

Of the 2,82,021 beneficiaries who received shots at 1376 centres during the day, 2,45,054 got their first dose and the rest second dose. 2,11,024 people in the 18-44 years age group were administered the vaccine.

The overall coverage was 95.8% as the state had planned to inoculate three lakh beneficiaries. The state government has asked all districts to conduct sessions as per the target.

The state has a stock of 10.47 lakh doses of vaccines, including 5.61 lakh doses of Covishield and 4.85 lakh doses of Covaxin.

