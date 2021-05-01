STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha exempts pregnant and disabled employees from attending office

Such employees will continue to work from home until May 31 and must be available to attend to any office work of urgent nature at short notice and be available on the phone, the notification said.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the wake of the massive spike in Covid cases in Odisha, the State government has decided to exempt employees with disabilities and pregnant women staff from attending office with immediate effect.

As per a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievances department, such employees will continue to work from home until May 31 and they must be available to attend to any office work of urgent nature at short notice and be available on the telephone.

The state government had earlier decided that its offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will function with 50% staff strength and ensure that office work does not suffer.

The departments and heads of offices will decide which employees will attend office and accordingly prepare roster duy. However, the officers of Deputy Secretary rank and above will attend office regularly. The employees, who have been provided with VPN, have been asked to work from home if not directed to
attend office.

An order issued by the General Administration and Public Grievances department said all State government offices will continue to remain closed on Saturdays.

The essential offices and services including the office of Special Relief Commissioner and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), police, fire services, health services, and municipal services will function with full strength.

The departments have been asked to ensure that Covid-19 guidelines are strictly followed by the employees to prevent further spread of coronavirus. Private firms and organisations have also been asked to reduce their staff strength in view of the prevailing situation.

