COVID: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces task force for oxygen supply logistics

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced formation of a task force to further strengthen supply logistics of medical oxygen and prepare a master plan for the State to look into immediate needs and future exigencies for a long drawn battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing a meeting of all MLAs chaired by Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro, the Chief Minister also announced a three-month survey by ASHA and anganwadi workers from May 24 for Covid symptoms and comorbid conditions among people at the community level. The ASHA and anganwadi workers will be given an additional incentive of `1,000 per month for the purpose.

Stating that community involvement has been one of the main pillars of Covid management in Odisha, the Chief Minister said `10,000 will be sanctioned for each Gaon Kalyan Samiti for undertaking Covid related activities since they are at the cutting edge of the State’s outreach and present in every village.

Sarpanchs continue to have the powers of district collectors in enforcing lockdown, he said and added that they are free to start temporary medical centres (TMCs) based on need and inflow of people from outside. However, the State has started functioning zonal TMCs as flow of people from outside is very less compared to last year, he added.

He also announced that the ASHA workers will be provided one time assistance of `10,000 for bicycle, cupboard, slippers, umbrella and torch as they monitor home isolation cases.As availability of medical oxygen is crucial in the fight against the pandemic during the second wave, the Chief Minister said the government is closely monitoring the huge logistics involved in deploying the cylinders, refilling and transportation in time to ensure error-free supply.

He said the government is establishing oxygen plants within the main hospitals and importing large number of oxygen cylinders since there is short supply in the country. “We are ensuring sufficiency in terms of oxygen and critical medicines,” he added. The Chief Minister said at the same time Odisha is also supporting other states for their oxygen requirements which has been widely appreciated. “It is a matter of pride for us that Odisha is able to help other states in this crisis time and save precious lives,” he said.

Stating that vaccination will be the main strategy to fight the virus, the Chief Minister said the government has floated a global tender to procure vaccines and protect people. “We have also formed a high-level advisory committee to guide the State in its fight against the virus,” he said. The Chief Minister said the government intends to provide a healing touch to affected families by continuing to cover the widows and orphan children under the Madhubabu Pension Yojana. The children will also get free education, he added.

Seeking the cooperation of all MLAs in the fight against the pandemic, he said the government will allow expenditure up to `50 lakh from the MLA Local Area Development Fund for assisting in activities related to Covid management, including procurement of masks from Mission Shakti groups to provide them to poor people.

Referring to the lockdown imposed by the government, the Chief Minister, however, said it cannot be the solution as it seriously hurts many livelihoods. “It’s a long fight and we have to be prepare our people through awareness. Wearing masks, washing hands regularly, maintaining social distances, avoiding crowding and staying at home are our main weapons to control the virus spread,” he said and asked the MLAs to take this message to the people.