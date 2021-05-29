STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Better, cost effective than lockdown': Experts suggest to Odisha to go for massive vaccination

The chief minister sought the advice of top health experts of the country on the strategy to tackle the future waves of the pandemic and on how to strengthen the healthcare system further.

Published: 29th May 2021 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 02:20 PM

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Doctors and health experts have suggested to the Odisha government to go for massive vaccination as it is better than lockdown and any other measure to arrest the spread of COVID-19 infection in the state.

The doctors and health experts expressed their views at the first ever meeting of Odisha's Vaccination Advisory Committee headed by Dr K Srinath Reddy and attended by Dr Devi Shetty, Dr Ramakanta Panda, Dr Subrat Acharya, Dr Lalit Kant, Dr Mrudula Phadke, Dr Datteswar Hota, Dr E Venkat Rao, Dr Sanghamitra Pati, Dr MR Patnaik Dr Ajay Parida and Dr CBK Mohanty (Convenor).

Addressing the meeting on a virtual platform, Chief Minister Naveen on Friday appreciated and thanked all the expert members for accepting the state's invitation and giving their view on the subject.

He said the people have a lot of apprehensions over the COVID-19 and the possible third wave which may also affect children.

"Looking for experts' suggestions, we need to fine- tune our processes to defeat the Coronavirus with your advice," Patnaik said.

The chairman of the committee Dr K Srinath Reddy advised on different strategies for advance planning which could possibly be taken up as per advice of the expert doctors.

Making a presentation on the COVID-19 situation in Odisha, Prof Venkat Rao made a comparison between the first wave and the second wave in the state.

He said that Odisha has dedicated Covid hospitals to treat the patients and over ten thousand hospital beds with sufficient ICU facilities.

He also said that two crore people in the age group of 18-44 need vaccination.

And this is a challenge as Government of India is providing vaccines for 45 plus people.

Dr Lalit Kant spoke about the efficacy of vaccine available around the world.

Dr Ramakanta Panda said Odisha has the best experience in managing disaster.

The virus is likely to stay for long like flu.

He spoke on the importance of universal vaccination to counter the pandemic.

He advised for ramping up the capacity, safe, clean oxygen delivery, especially the use of medical grade oxygen for black fungus.

He also advised for the decentralisation of health system and dedicated infrastructure like cyclone shelter set up to deal with calamities.

Dr Devi Shetty appreciated the Odisha government for being the first state to announce free vaccine for the age group of 18-44.

"The vaccination is better than lockdown. The cost effectiveness of the vaccination is far better than lockdown," he said while advising for priority in vaccination on the basis of occupation rather than age group.

Dr Mrudula Fadke advised to focus on vaccination of pregnant and lactating mother.

Dr Subrat Acharya advised for focus on rural area and migrating population and IEC campaign for vaccination.

At least 7,188 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, pushing the tally in the coastal state to 7,47,143, a health department official said on Saturday.

The death toll rose to 2,686 as 35 more patients, including a four-year-old boy, succumbed to the disease, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 4,026 were reported from quarantine centres and the remaining 3,162 detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, recorded the highest number of new cases at 1,134, followed by Cuttack (690) and Angul (515).

A report from Sambalpur district revealed that as many as 46 children below 12 years of age tested positive in a span of three days.

They were admitted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, an official of the local administration said.

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, "Regret to inform the demise of thirty-five COVID positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."

Five fresh fatalities were reported from Angul district, four each in Kalahandi and Rayagada, three each from Jharsuguda, Khurda, Nabarangpur and Sundargargh and two each from Boudh, Jagatsinghpur and Koraput.

One patient each succumbed to the infection in Cuttack, Malkangiri, Sambalpur and Subbarnapur, the health department official said.

The death of the four-year-old boy in Koraput district has forced the local administration to prepare a special strategy for the treatment of coronavirus-positive children.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities, he said.

Odisha now has 97,271 active cases.

At least 11,954 people were cured of disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,47,133.

The state has so far conducted over 1.16 crore sample tests for COVID-19, including 48,649 on Friday, and the positivity rate now stands at 6.42 per cent.

