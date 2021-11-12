STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mamita Meher murder case: Odisha Cong organises six hour hartal seeking removal of minister Dibya Shankar Mishra

Calling the hartal 'a success', OPCC working president Chiranjib Biswal thanked the people for their cooperation.

Published: 12th November 2021 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

MLA Shri Suresh Kumar Rautaray and former MLA Shri Debashis Patnaik along with other Congress workers at Master Canteen Square.

MLA Shri Suresh Kumar Rautaray and former MLA Shri Debashis Patnaik along with other Congress workers at Master Canteen Square. (Photo | Odisha Congress Official Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The six hour hartal called by the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Friday, demanding the removal of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra, over his alleged links with the main accused in Mamita Meher murder case, was by and large peaceful and incident free.

Congress activists held peaceful demonstrations at several parts of the state including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack between 6.00 AM to 12.00 PM. However, normal life mostly remained unaffected as offices, shops and business establishments remained opened in many areas of the state including the capital city.

Besides, public transport continued to operate and there was no report of blockades and 'rasta roko' from any part.

ALSO READ | Odisha government asks police to ensure there is no 'bandh' in districts

In Bhubaneswar, Congress activists staged demonstrations at Master Canteen and other areas. The activists requested people to voluntarily cooperate with the bandh call. At Cuttack, party workers held demonstrations at Madhupatna square and other areas.

Calling the hartal 'a success', OPCC working president Chiranjib Biswal thanked the people for their cooperation. Biswal said that Congress workers did not stop vehicular movement or forced closure of shops. Party workers requested people not to come out their house in support of the bandh, he added.

Former OPCC president Jaydev Jena said that hartal was peaceful all over the state. There was no report from any district about any untoward incident, he added. 

The Odisha High Court on Thursday had disallowed the bandh called by the Congress.

Hearing a petition filed by a Cuttack-based businessman against the bandh, the High Court had said bandh is not permitted. The court said, "If the party wants, they can organise hartal. Agitators cannot stop vehicular movement or close any establishment forcefully."

