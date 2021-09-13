Schools to remain closed for two days in 12 districts of rain-battered Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the water level of major rivers started rising due to incessant rainfall in the state since Saturday night, the Odisha government on Monday announced the shutting of schools in 12 districts where a warning for heavy rainfall has been issued. The schools will remain closed till Tuesday.

Announcing the decision, minister of state for school and mass education Samir Ranjan Dash told media persons that schools will be closed in Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Sonepur and Bargarh.

Because of the rise in the water level of Bramhani and its tributaries, collectors of Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal and Jajpur districts have been asked to keep a close watch on the situation.

The state government has also cancelled the leave of employees of the Water Resources department. Engineer-in-chief of the Water Resources department Dhirendra Samal said that the water level of the reservoirs including that of Hirakud and Rengali has remained well below the capacity.

Meanwhile, though the water level of major rivers is rising, government sources maintained that there is no flood threat as yet. The office of the special relief commissioner has not received any major damage report from any of the districts yet. However, the greatest respite for the government is the fact that the water level of Mahanadi has remained steady till 12 noon on Monday at 25.41 meter at Naraj.

The cause of concern, however, is the increasing water level of Devi, Kushabhadra, Bramhani at Jenapur, Baitarani and Subarnarekha. Additional SRC Kamal Lochan Mishra on Monday reviewed the situation virtually with district collectors of rain-affected areas. Sources said that collectors have been asked to assess the damage and submit reports after the rain stops.