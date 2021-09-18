STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2 swept away in Baitarani river, 3 bodies found in Odisha's Nuapada 

While collecting firewood from the floodwater, Jagabandhu and his two friends lost control and were swept away.

Published: 18th September 2021 10:35 AM

A swollen Baitarani river in Jajpur and a culvert washed away due to heavy rains in Keonjhar district. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR/NUAPADA: Three persons were swept away by strong currents of an overflowing Baitarani river near Anandpur Barrage here on Friday, September 17, 2021, as fear of flood loomed in the State. One could be rescued, while the other two remained untraceable.

The rescued person was identified as Jagabandhu Naik of Kumunia village. Sources said Jagabandhu along with two of his friends were collecting firewood from the floodwater of Baitarani river when they lost control and were swept away. On hearing their screams, locals informed the fire services personnel who rushed to the spot. While Jagabandhu was rescued, his friends went missing. 

Naik has been admitted to Anandpur sub-divisional hospital. Efforts by the fire services personnel to trace the missing duo were on till reports last came in. In a related incident in Nuapada, bodies of three persons swept away by Godhus waterfall within Dharambandha police limits were found on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Nilesh Singh (33), Amit Gupta (25) and Rajkumar Gupta (24). Police sources said the trio along with two of their friends had gone to Godhus waterfall, situated around 25 km from Nuapada, to immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on Thursday afternoon. Nilesh, Amit and Rajkumar entered the water while their friends waited on the banks. However, the trio lost control and was swept away towards Patora dam. 

Following the mishap, the trio’s friends informed Dharbandha police station and a search operation was launched by fire services personnel. Bodies of the three persons were found a few metre away from the waterfall. Dharambandha IIC Sajukta Barla said the bodies were sent for autopsy to Nuapada district headquarters hospital and handed over to the bereaved families after postmortem. 

