STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Pipili bypoll: Polling picks up momentum, 45.32 per cent turnout recorded till 1 pm

No incident has been reported except technical glitches in EVMs which delayed polling in some booths

Published: 30th September 2021 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Voting for bypoll begins in Odisha's Pipili Assembly seat

Voting for bypoll begins in Odisha's Pipili Assembly seat. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Polling in the byelection to the Pipili assembly constituency has picked up momentum as the day progressed with 45.32 percent turnout by 1pm.

A voter turnout of only 7.8 percent was reported in the first two hours upto 9am. It is expected that polling will increase by 3pm as voters have started reaching the polling stations in large numbers. So far, polling has been peaceful in the constituency. No incident has been reported except technical glitches in EVMs which delayed polling in some booths.

ALSO READ: Naveen skips campaign for Pipili by-election

Polling in booth number 154 at Kaushalyapur, 158 at Pubar, 161 at Laxminarayanpur, 167 at Kunjar, 169 at Siula and 173 at Binayakpur were delayed due to a technical glitch in the electronic voting machines (EVM). However, polling has started in these booths.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of BJD sitting MLA Pradeep Maharathy on October 19, 2020. While Maharathy’s son Rudra Pratap Maharathy has been fielded by the ruling BJD, the BJP has nominated Ashrit Pattanayak and the Congress has fielded Biswakeshan Harichandan Mohapatra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pipili bypoll
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp