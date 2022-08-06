Man killed in Odisha on suspicion of practising sorcery

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A man was allegedly beaten to death on the suspicion of practising sorcery in front his family in Titiguda village under Tikiri police of Rayagada district on Wednesday. Six persons have been detained by police in connection with the incident on Friday.

Sources said, villagers suspected Dai Majhi (50) of practising sorcery and ostracised his family for the past two months. They had also allegedly threatened to kill the family members. Tired with the harassment, Dai lodged a complaint with Tikiri police last week. Soon the police called the villagers for a compromise and warned them to not take law into their hands.

However, late on Wednesday night, a group of villagers entered Dai’s house, dragged him outside and beat him till he fell dead. As the family members lodged a complaint, on Friday, six persons were nabbed in connection with the incident and taken to the PS for interrogation.

