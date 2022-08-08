Home States Odisha

Odisha BJP MP alleges inappropriate reception to Amit Shah by the state government

The Bhubaneswar parliamentarian sought appropriate instruction by the Chief Minister's Office to ensure that such actions are not repeated.

Published: 08th August 2022 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP and BJP national spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi on Monday expressed strong discontentment over the 'inappropriate reception' to union home minister Amit Shah upon his arrival in the state capital and shot off a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeking appropriate action in this regard.

Sarangi alleged that neither the Minister of State (Home), Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home nor the Director General of Police (DGP) was at the airport to receive him.

The Bhubaneswar MP said she was also shocked to find that not even the Police Commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack was present at union home minister Amit Shah's arrival at the airport as well as at Lingaraj Temlple.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the State to attend programmes in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack was given a rousing reception by the leaders of BJP upon his arrival, at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here in a special flight Sunday night.

Top leaders of the party including BJP state party president Samir Mohanty, national vice president Baijayant Panda and the Bhubaneswar MP were present at the airport to welcome him.

"A huge number of people from different parts of the Bhubaneswar were there to welcome him and express their gratefulness towards him for his visit. However, with a heavy heart I am informing that neither the MoS (Home), ACS (Home) nor the DGP was present to pay respect and receive the Union Home Minister at the airport," Sarangi wrote in her letter to the Chief Minister.

"It is surprising that the state government behaved in such a callous manner. This kind of behaviour reflects the culture of an institution," she wrote, while asking the CM if this was right.

The Bhubaneswar parliamentarian sought appropriate instruction by the Chief Minister's Office to ensure that such actions are not repeated.

Speaking media Sarangi said she was in administrative service for a long period and knows there is a protocol for everything. "The State government has breached the protocol," she alleged.

Meanwhile, both the union home minister and the Chief Minister shared stage at the 'Amruta Utsav' of The Prajatantra in Cuttack.

