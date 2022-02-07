STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PIL in High Court for protection of birds at Mangaljodi

Debakar Behera, a 50-year-old fisherman, has filed a PIL seeking intervention of Orissa High Court against unchecked operation of motor boats in the Mangaljodi part of Chilika lake.

Published: 07th February 2022 07:40 AM

The petition has sought declaration of Mangaljodi bird sanctuary as a ‘silent zone’ and ban on movement of motor boats on the water body in the north eastern part of Chilika lake. (File photo)

By Express News Service

The petition has sought declaration of Mangaljodi bird sanctuary as a ‘silent zone’ and ban on movement of motor boats on the water body in the north eastern part of Chilika lake. As per the petition filed by Behera through advocate Ashis Kumar Mishra on Thursday, unchecked operation of motor boats has been creating hostile conditions for migratory birds that congregate in lakhs at Mangaljodi during different phases of the year.

The PIL stated that illegal motor boats are operating for fishing purposes on Mangaljodi wetland part of Chilika lagoon which was declared an Important Bird Area (IBA). The shallow water, interspersed by a landmass and reed beds, attracts a wide range of birds. Birds like northern pintail, garganey, lesser and fulvous whistling-ducks, ruddy shelducks, northern shovelers, either in mixed flocks or drifting slowly by themselves can be seen in the water body. 

The flamingos come from faraway places including the Himalayas, Caspian region, Siberia, Kazakh, Lake Baikal, the remote areas of Russia and neighbouring countries. 

The petition assumes significance as winter witnesses the highest gathering of around four to five lakh resident and migratory birds at Mangaljodi. It is the only place in India where large flocks of different species of colourful birds can be seen from close proximity.

