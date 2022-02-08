CM Naveen Patnaik urges parents to send children to schools without fear  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As schools across the State reopened on Monday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged parents to send their children to classes.

In a video message to students, parents, and teachers, the Chief Minister called upon the students not to fear Covid and enjoy their time in the class. He, however, advised them to wear masks and use soap to wash their hands to protect themselves.

Advising the students to work hard day and night to compensate for the loss of learning during the pandemic, the Chief Minister said that there will not be any problem if they abide by the Covid norms. “We are all with you, but you will have to remain cautious. Never ignore the safety norms like wearing masks, sanitation, and social distancing,” he said.

In his message for the teachers as classes from I to VII are set to open from February 14, Naveen said, “I have entrusted you with resuming education and ensuring that students learn what they have missed in two years of closure of schools.” He said that students are now the responsibility of teachers and asked the managing boards to take special care of them.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also expressed happiness over the reopening of schools, colleges, and other educational institutions. He advised the students not to panic and wear masks as a cautionary measure to defeat the virus.

Stating that students attended schools on the first day with much enthusiasm, Pradhan advised teachers, parents, and guardians to take their proper care and ensure that they obey all safety norms. Schools were reopened for Class VIII and above on Monday along with colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, professional institutions, and universities. Hostels in colleges and universities were opened on Sunday.