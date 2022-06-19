Odisha higher education department tweaks online application to smoothen Plus III admission process

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In order to make the admission process to Plus III hassle and error-free, the department of Higher Education has decided to bring certain changes to the online submission of the common application form (CAF) for the next academic session.

As per a notification issued by the department, for students passing from the Council of Higher Secondary Examination (CHSE), their details will be auto-fetched in the CAF by providing the year of examination and CHSE roll number. The students will be provided with a chance to edit the fields manually in case any information is found wrong which was not the case previously. For students of boards other than the CHSE, they will have to fill up the CAF details manually.

This year, different categories of disability will be available in the CAF under reservation details in a drop-down menu which will allow the applicants to choose their disability category, nature of the disability and its percentage. Besides, this time, the availability of hostel facilities in a college will be clearly indicated in the form which will make it easier for the residential students to choose their institutions based on the availability of hostel seats.

To ensure that the application forms are error-free, students will be allowed to take a printout of the CAF for self-verification and before final submission, an alert message will be flashed thrice to ensure rectification of mistakes in the application form.

This time, students will also have to apply online for getting their college leave certificate by using their existing login id to the Students Academic Management System. The college authorities will verify the online application and issue the certificate at their level.

For the smooth admission process, the admission in-charge officers of colleges will be trained by the department prior to the process in the five regional directorates of education, said deputy director Rajesh Sahoo.