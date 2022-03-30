STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Kathajodi river situation is alarming, pollution watchdog informs HC

The court had sought a report from the SPCB on the water quality at the spot where it is discharged into Kathajodi river.

Published: 30th March 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Untreated sewage being discharged into Kathajodi river in Cuttack. (Photo | Express)

Untreated sewage being discharged into Kathajodi river in Cuttack. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: THE State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) has informed the Orissa High Court that the unchecked discharge of untreated sewage from the city into Kathajodi river at Khan Nagar is alarming.

The court had sought a report from the SPCB on the water quality at the spot where it is discharged into Kathajodi river. In pursuance of the order, the central laboratory of SPCB submitted a test report of the samples taken from the water flowing in the Kathajodi river at that spot. 

During the hearing of the PIL on Monday, Member Secretary of SPCB K Murugesan who was present in virtual mode stated before the court that test reports indicated a high coliform count and the presence of fecal coliform was far above the permissible limit. Murugesan described the situation as very alarming.

The court was hearing a PIL that the general secretary of Khan Nagar Khapuria Silpanchala Puja Committee Prafulla Kumar Sahoo had filed in 2016 on the unchecked discharge of drain/wastewater into Kathajodi through a sluice gate at Khan Nagar. 

Cuttack Municipal Corporation Executive Engineer DR Tripathy who was also present in virtual mode pleaded that untreated sewage from the main stormwater channel is being discharged into the Kathajodi river as work on the stretch from Matrubhawan to Matagajpur has not been completed.

Due to it, the sewage in the main stormwater channel is being diverted from Matrubhawan towards Khan Nagar and discharged into the Kathajodi there instead of allowing it to flow to Matagajpur where the Sewage Treatment Plant is located, Tripathy pleaded.

Taking note of it, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik directed the CMC Executive Engineer to file by April 4 an affidavit listing the steps taken to ensure that the untreated sewage water is not released to the river.

The bench further asked SPCB member secretary to file an affidavit explaining what kind of interventions are necessary by the other municipal corporations to reduce the discharge of untreated effluents into the rivers, nallahs, and streams in the State. The next hearing will be on April 4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa high court State Pollution Control Board sewage untreated Kathajodi river PIL faecal coliform
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp