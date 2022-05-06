Subarnarekha port project protestors detain Tata staff 

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A survey team of Tata Group on way to conduct a survey of Subarnarekha proposed port project was detained for more than two hours by a group of protestors at Chowmukh in Baliapal block on Thursday. The Vitamati Surakhya Samiti (VSS), workers of Congress, and local residents have been opposing the project at Chowmukh.

On the day, when the team was on way to the proposed port site, the protestors intercepted the vehicle and asked the survey staff the purpose of the visit. As one of the staff explained their purpose was to survey the project site, the protestors took them to the nearest Panchayat office and detained for more than two hours.

On being informed, Sarpanch Benudhar Ranjeet rushed to the spot and convinced the protestors not to put the staff in trouble. To avert any untoward incident, sub-inspector of Jamkunda outpost Sarada Prashanna Muduli spoke to the protestors over phone to release the survey staff. Soon, all were released though they returned without visiting the project site.

The VSS has been objecting to the proposed port project ever since the company took over the project in 2019. They have been claiming that once the project commences, residents of more than five to six panchayats under the block will be adversely affected.