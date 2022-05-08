STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers crib over pest attack, demand survey and subsidy 

Farmers of Kundra, Jeypore, Kotpad and Borigumma have demanded the district agriculture department to survey the damage caused by pests during rabi crop in the region. 

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS )

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Farmers of Kundra, Jeypore, Kotpad and Borigumma have demanded the district agriculture department to survey the damage caused by pests during rabi crop in the region. Of the 30,000 hectare land under cultivation during rabi season,  about 80 per cent plants had reached the flowering stage when cutworm and stem borrowers attacked the crops on 3,000 ha. 

“The cutworms damage the plants from the mid-portion and the plants die. These pests attack sporadically but the agriculture department has not yet surveyed nor provided necessary pesticides to farmers," alleged Sukria Pradhan, leader of Kotpad Krushak Samaj Farmers alleged despite repeated pleas to the local field staff, none paid heed nor was any subsidy provided on purchase of pesticides 

“We had to spend up to `2,000 per acre to check the pest menace which is taxing for us,” added Pradhan. Neither the district agriculture officer nor block agriculture officer of Jeypore was available for comment. However, official sources admitted that there were a few cases of pest attack in some areas but nothing serious. Besides, there is no subsidy available for farmers during this time to tackle pests. 
 

