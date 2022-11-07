Energy meters to be installed at Baliyatra festival in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Energy meters will be installed at every stall in Baliyatra festival this year. The move of Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) is aimed at ensuring proper realisation of power consumption fees from traders during the week-long festival. Earlier, power was supplied to the stalls on assumption and average basis which was calculated as per consumption for 13 hours a day. Approximately, 13 units were calculated per consumption of one kilowatt energy. Sources said around 2,000 kilowatt power was consumed during the fair.

However, as per Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) norms, TPCODL has decided to install energy meter at the stalls in the state’s biggest trade fair this time.“Traders have started applying for temporary power supply to their stalls. We will start supplying power to them from Ariel Bunch LT cables by installing energy meters at their stalls from November 8,” said a senior official of TPCODL. The discom is planning to supply electricity to at least 1,500 stalls this year.

As many as 17 electric transformers have been installed on the both upper and lower Baliyatra grounds. Around two megawatt electricity will be used for electrifying both the fair grounds and around 75 to 80 electricians have been engaged for maintenance and regulation of power supply.

In another first, the TPCODL authorities have also readied movable electric transformers to meet emergencies and ensure uninterrupted power supply to the fair grounds. If a transformer develops some technical snag, then it can be replaced by the movable ones immediately, said the official. During the fair in 2019, the ground was immersed in darkness owing to power supply failure for around 45 seconds.

