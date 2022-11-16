Woman lodges complaint against owner of American Akita for biting son in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A woman lodged a police complaint against the owner of an American Akita on Wednesday after the pet dog allegedly attacked her eight-year-old son.

Sucheta Mohanty Khatoi of Tapaswini Colony said her son Arjun sustained serious injuries after being attacked by their neighbour Shrabani Patnaik's dog on November 6 evening.

The minor boy sustained seven puncture wounds on his body including on his back and stomach after being bitten by the dog while he was riding his bicycle at their colony in Patia within Infocity police limits.

Khatoi pointed out that her son faced category III bite in the attack by the dog.

"Arjun was admitted to a private hospital. He underwent a surgery for 25 minutes, received 10 stitches and was administered more than 30 injections followed by cauterisation of each wound and anti-rabies vaccines," she said.

The minor boy remained under observation for 24 hours in the pediatric intensive care unit. The hospital authorities submitted the medical report of the injured boy to the police.

On Monday, Infocity police directed the minor boy's parents and the owner of the American Akita breed dog to appear before them in an attempt to amicably resolve their issues. Two other victims of the colony, who were allegedly attacked by the same dog in the past, also accompanied the boy's parents to the police station.

The police asked Patnaik to write an undertaking stating that she will shift the dog to a shelter home by Wednesday noon. The dog owner's brother-in-law shifted the canine from the colony at 3 pm on the day.

Khatoi alleged the dog has always been very very aggressive and ferocious. Meanwhile, the dog's owner has claimed that her pet is trained and he had only reacted after the boy's cycle fell over him. After the incident, the members of the society have requested the dog owners to put muzzles on the mouths of their pets before taking them out in the locality.

"A case has been registered against Patnaik under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A team went to her house in the afternoon and she has shifted her dog out of the society," said an officer of Infocity police station.

