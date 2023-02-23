Two more kanyashram inmates test positive for Japanese Encephalitis

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Two more inmates of Gandhi Seva Sangha Purbai Kanyashram tested positive for Japanese Encephalitis (JE) on Tuesday evening. They were shifted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital from the community health centre at Soro.

On Monday, five inmates of the kanyashram had tested positive for the disease. The five girls along with 27 others were admitted to Soro community health centre (CHC) on Saturday after they complained of fever, cough and body ache.

While three of the girls were sent to FM Medical College and Hospital after their condition worsened, a class IX student, Bini Singh succumbed during treatment. Additional district medical officer Mrutyunjay Mishra said at present seven inmates of the hostel have tested positive for JE. He said the situation is under control. Sources said blood samples of at least 26 inmates were collected and sent for testing of which seven tested positive for the disease.

Director, Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra and joint director Dr Ashok Paikaray had visited the kanyashram on Sunday. They inspected the premises of the kanyashram and enquired about the food that was being served to the inmates.

