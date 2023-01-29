Odisha health minister Naba Kishore Das dies after being shot at by policeman

Mayank Bhusan Pani By

BHUBANESHWAR: Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das died of bullet injuries on Sunday, Apollo Hospital officials said.

Earlier in the day, Das was shot and grievously injured when he got out of his car, by a police officer who was captured.

"The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But, despite best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries," a statement issued by the hospital said.

#Breaking: Latest health bulletin from Apollo Hospital says Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das is no more. He succumbed to the single gunshot injury #NabaDas #Odisha @santwana99 @NewIndianXpress @Siba_TNIE pic.twitter.com/Imx1bMWU2c — TNIE Odisha (@XpressOdisha) January 29, 2023

Naba Kishore Das was shot at by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police near Gandhi Chowk in Jharsuguda district’s Brajrajnagar at about 12:15 pm on Sunday.

He was stepping out of his vehicle when bullets hit the left side of the minister’s chest. He immediately collapsed into the seat of his vehicle. A police inspector and a youth who were standing near the minister sustained minor injuries.

Sources said the accused ASI Gopal Das who was posted at Gandhi Chowk police outpost fired at least four rounds at Naba Das when he stepped out of his car to attend a party function in Brajarajnagar.

Naba Das was immediately rushed to District Headquarters Hospital in Jharsuguda and was later airlifted to Bhubaneswar for further treatment.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the attack and ordered a Crime Branch inquiry.

Unconfirmed reports said that ASI Gopal Das had been posted as the personal security officer of the health minister earlier but was later transferred to Jharsuguda district.

Naba Das was reportedly supposed to attend a party programme scheduled near Gandhi Chowk.

Police sources said that the health minister was stepping out of his car at Gandhi Chowk when the accused shot him from a close range. Videos of Naba Das being shot and the accused being overpowered have gone viral. The minister is seen bleeding from the chest with people trying to lift him, and place him on the front seat of a car.

Minister Naba Kishore Das admitted in @ApolloHospBBSR. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is present @NewIndianXpress @XpressOdisha pic.twitter.com/CFdG0Dp6Lk — Asish Mehta (@mehta_asish) January 29, 2023

Brajrajnagar SDPO, Gupteswar Das confirmed that the accused ASI had shot the minister with his issued weapon. "However, the motive behind the shooting is not clear yet. An investigation has been launched into the incident," he added.

The minister, a strongman in the mining hub of Jharsuguda, had switched over to the BJD from the Congress ahead of the 2019 elections. He is known to have business interests in coal mining, transportation and hospitality sectors.

