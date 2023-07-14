Home States Odisha

Revamped PMFBY: Odisha govt to pay farmers’ premium

Farmers across the state have been advised to enrol for the Central scheme for kharif 2023

Published: 14th July 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer tilling land in Sambalpur during kharif sowing period (file photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Keeping its promise of providing free crop insurance, the state government has advised all farmers including sharecroppers and tenants to enrol their names under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for kharif-2023 crop season.

As per the revamped PMFBY operational guidelines and approval of the state-level coordination committee on crop insurance (SLCCCI), the state government has come out with a resolution to take care of the farmers’ share of premium under the crop insurance scheme for three years from this kharif season.

Farmers usually pay the premium at the rate of 2 per cent of sum insured (SI) for notified kharif and 1.5 per cent of SI for rabi crops. However, commercial crops attracts a premium at the rate 5 per cent of SI for enrolment under the scheme. The differential amount of the actuarial premium is paid as subsidy and shared by Central and state governments equally.

In order to increase the coverage of farmers and cultivated area under the insurance scheme, the state government has initiated a proactive measure to bear the cost of the farmers’ share of premium out of its own resources to ensure small and marginal farmers are not deprived of the benefits of the scheme. The premium subsidy extended by the state government is over and above the normal share of state subsidy under the scheme.

However, this benefit has been limited to two hectare (around five acre) per farmer so that the resources of the state are targeted more towards supporting small and marginal farmers. Farmers doing registration for more than two hectare will have to pay their share of premium over and above two hectare subsidised by the government. A token `1 will be debited from the accounts of farmers who enrol under the scheme during validation. The last date of enrolment is July 31.

Under the revamped PMFBY, final yield of farmer is insured along with losses due to prevented sowing, mid-season adversity, localised calamity and post-harvest damages. The scheme is being implemented by insurance companies selected once every three years through an open bidding process from companies empanelled by the Centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kharif free crop insurance PMFBY
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp