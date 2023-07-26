Odisha farmers demand flood control measures in Jalaka river 

By Express News Service

BALASORE: As rains lash parts of the district, farmers of Basta, Baliapal and Balasore Sadar blocks, worried over frequent floods in the Jalaka river and its impact on agriculture activities during the Kharif season, have demanded the Balasore administration and the state government to come up with a permanent solution to the issue.

Sources said last year around 500 to 600 hectares of paddy land was flooded by the Jalaka River and the farmers had to bear heavy losses. Besides, road connectivity in nearly 20 to 25 villages within the three blocks was also disrupted during that time.

Locals alleged that the lack of embankment and canal systems in the river further triggered the flood situation every year. Without such facilities, the paddy lands got submerged under flood water and stagnant water damaged the crops, they added.

Jalaka river in Basta block

EXPRESS

Residents of Basta block Sudarshan Behera, Banchanidhi Dey and Panchanan Das said the danger level of the river was 5.05 metres and once the water level crossed the mark, the low-lying areas under the three blocks would get flooded. The situation occurs when water from the upper catchment of the Sano, Bada and Jambhira rivers releases excess water leading to flood in the Jalaka river.

“The issue was taken to the Irrigation department, district administration and even the state government several times in the past but to no avail. The local politicians assure us of taking up the matter with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik but nothing is ever done in this regard,” they said further adding that they would send a memorandum to the chief minister demanding his intervention into the matter.

A senior official of the Irrigation department, requesting anonymity said the higher authorities of the department are aware of the issue and it will be addressed only when they take interest in it.

