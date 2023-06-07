Home States Odisha

Odisha train crash: CBI team begins questioning Railway officials at site

 Sources pointed out that none of the railway staff on duty on the fateful evening are on the run and all will cooperate with the CBI.

Published: 07th June 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

CBI officials interact with RPF personnel near the Bahanaga Bazar Railway Station in Balasore district. (Photo | PTI)

CBI officials interact with RPF personnel near the Bahanaga Bazar Railway Station in Balasore district. (Photo | PTI)

By Asish Mehta and Amit Mukherjee
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday began its probe into the Bahanaga railway accident, one of the deadliest train crashes in the country that claimed 288 lives and left more than 1,100 passengers injured on June 2.

A team of about eight CBI officers visited the accident site at Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore district. It reportedly questioned a signalman and held discussions with Balasore GRP officers. The CBI officers collected information related to the mishap and shifting of dead bodies. The team spent more than an hour at the site.

Sources pointed out that none of the railway staff on duty on the fateful evening are on the run and all will cooperate with the CBI.

Earlier in the day, the Special Crime Unit-I of the premier agency formally booked a case of criminal negligence based on the FIR registered by the Government Railway Police (GRP). The GRP had not named any railway employee and said persons responsible for the accident would be identified during the course of the investigation.

The IPC charges filed by the CBI in the FIR include causing hurt by an act endangering life (Section 337 IPC), causing grievous hurt through rash or negligent acts endangering human life (Section 338), causing death by negligence (Section 304A), acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention (Section 34), along with relevant sections of the Railways Act for endangering the lives of passengers through willful acts or omission (Section 153), rash or negligent acts (Section 154), and endangering the lives of government servants and the public (Section 175).

ALSO READ | Odisha train accident: Chaos, confusion amid multiple claims for deceased

Sources said the CBI team will examine all angles including negligence on the part of railway staff, mechanical error, and conspiracy. It may meet DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal on Wednesday.
This is not the first time that CBI has been tasked to investigate a rail accident. In 2010, the Centre ordered a CBI probe into the derailment of the Jnaneswari Express, which claimed 148 lives. The CBI had filed chargesheets against 23 persons for damaging tracks by removing pandrol clips. This led to the derailment.

ALSO READ | Odisha train crash: In same coach, two families lived to see another day

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Bahanaga railway accident Odisha train crash
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp